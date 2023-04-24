Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to embrace ‘pressure’ of chasing European spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unai Emery urges Aston Villa to embrace ‘pressure’ of chasing European spot

By Press Association
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery relishes the pressure which comes with expectation (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery relishes the pressure which comes with expectation (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery insists he is comfortable with the pressure which comes with growing expectations and wants his players to embrace it.

The Spaniard has effected a remarkable turnaround having been appointed in October with the club in 14th, just three points above the Premier League relegation zone.

On the back of their current nine-match unbeaten run, in which they have taken 23 points, they have risen to sixth place and are in contention to play in Europe for the first time since 2010.

Having previously managed at Sevilla, Paris St Germain and Arsenal, Emery is no stranger to European football and he is relishing the challenge of securing a top-six finish for Villa.

“I need to play under pressure because, to me, to play under pressure means you can achieve and you can be successful in your career,” said the four-time Europa League winner.

“Trying to be positive when you’re not winning, you have to be.

“Then, when you are facing each match, try to play thinking this is the most difficult match of your life. That is my idea to create here.”

Fulham, who have returned to form with back-to-back victories after four successive defeats, are the visitors on Tuesday.

However, Villa have won their last four home games without conceding a goal and Emery believes that will ensure the Cottagers give them the necessary respect.

“They are going to face us being strong,” he added.

“After the last matches we played at home, keeping four clean sheets and playing very well against Newcastle (winning 3-0 last time at home), they are going to respect us more than normal.

“As a coach, tactically, I expect a lot from them. They have a lot of different, tactical ways to play against us. For us, tomorrow will be a very difficult match.”

Goalkeeper Emi Martinez is expected to play after being forced off with illness at half-time of Saturday’s draw against Brentford.

