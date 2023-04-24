Scott McKenna ruled out of Nottingham Forest’s survival bid due to injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott McKenna ruled out of Nottingham Forest’s survival bid due to injury

By Press Association
Scott McKenna has only just returned from injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Scott McKenna has been ruled out of Nottingham Forest’s bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season because of a fractured collarbone.

After two months out injured, McKenna was restored to Forest’s starting line-up in the 2-0 home defeat against Manchester United last weekend but was substituted after half an hour at Liverpool on Saturday.

McKenna clutched his left side as he made his way off, moments after taking a blow while defending a set-piece in Forest’s 3-2 loss which left them second bottom of the table and a point adrift of safety.

Boss Steve Cooper revealed scans have highlighted the worst, with the Scottish centre-back ruled out of Forest’s last six fixtures of the campaign, starting against Brighton at the City Ground on Wednesday.

“He’s fractured his collarbone, so that’s him done for the season unfortunately,” Cooper said. “It’s a blow and a real blow for him having just returned from a hamstring injury and having worked so hard to get back fit.

“He’s a great professional who always gives his best in everything he does, so for him to suffer the bad luck that he has with this injury is really unfortunate.

“He’s naturally feeling down, he’s a positive guy anyway who is pretty low-key and gets on with his work. He’s a really good professional and a really good team-mate. 

“He would have loved to continue committing everything for the rest of the season, but unfortunately that’s not the case.”

Cooper now has a dozen players on the sidelines for the visit of the Seagulls as Forest look to end a dismal run in which they have failed to win in any of their last 11 matches.

Forest have collected only three points in that time to fall from 13th to 19th, but Cooper hopes their injury situation will ease soon as he issued an update on Cheikhou Kouyate and Serge Aurier.

“Cheikhou and Serge are not far off being back in full training with the group,” Cooper said. “They’re not quite ready yet as they are in the back end of their recovery.

“Apart from that, the rest of the guys are injured.”

As they look to end a four-match losing run, Forest go up against a Brighton side that sit eighth in the table with games in hand on everybody around them although their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Sunday ended in agonising fashion with defeat in a penalty shootout.

Cooper is under no illusion as to how tough this fixture will be but hopes they can take some home comforts, having claimed five of their six top-flight wins this season in their own backyard.

“Brighton have quite rightly been getting a lot of praise for the season that they’re having,” Cooper added.

“When you play an opponent, you study them even more and they seem like a really aligned and joined-up club that are very clear about how they do everything. That’s very much been taken on to the pitch this season.

“It’s going to be a really tough opponent. Games are getting more intense now, there’s a lot more scrutiny on them and what ifs around results. We’ve got to look after ourselves.

“We’re at home, we know we can have good days there – we’re giving everything we can to make Wednesday one.”

