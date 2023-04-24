Mark Noble hopes youth team can kick off triple success for West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mark Noble hopes youth team can kick off triple success for West Ham

By Press Association
Mark Noble is now West Ham’s sporting director (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mark Noble is hoping West Ham’s youngsters can provide the first part of a triple celebration this season.

The Hammers’ under-18s take on Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night in the FA Youth Cup final.

Their achievements have evoked memories of Joe Cole and Michael Carrick helping West Ham to the trophy back in 1999.

Noble, the Hammers’ former captain and now sporting director, also came through the ranks at the club and went on to make 550 appearances.

He takes a keen interest in the famed youth set-up, so much so that he spends more time at on the pitches at their Chadwell Heath training base than in his new office.

“People still remember when Joe Cole won it years and years ago,” said Noble.

“Joe’s my friend now but he was my hero at the time because he was breaking through in the first team and I was in the academy.

“But it gets remembered forever, that’s what things like that do.”

The Hammers have taken a big step towards avoiding relegation from the Premier League in recent weeks and have the chance to end the season with a first major trophy in 43 years after reaching the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

“It would be incredible if we go on to win the Conference League, if the boys win the Youth Cup, and obviously the main aim is for the first team to stay in the Premier League. If all works out, we’ll be celebrating,” added Noble.

Hammers skipper Declan Rice will be at the Emirates to support the next batch of young talent.

“Dec is one of the best players in the world, but still acts like a youth-team player,” said Noble.

“That’s the qualities of Dec. He’s as comfortable kicking about the ball in the gym with the under-15s as he is playing in a European final. That’s Dec for you. And he’ll be there on Tuesday night as well. Of course he will.”

Arsenal’s youngsters are managed by a familiar face, Noble’s former West Ham team-mate Jack Wilshere.

“Jack’s time at West Ham didn’t go the way we all wanted it to go but I can assure you that for the time he was here we had an incredible time together,” said Noble.

“It’s great, you love to see the boys you played with go on. You never know, one day he might become Arsenal’s manager.”

