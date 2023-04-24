Vincent Kompany: Burnley cannot afford to play the occasion against Blackburn

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has warned his players they cannot afford to play the occasion with the Championship title up for grabs in the derby against Blackburn.

Having already secured an immediate return to the Premier League, Kompany can cap an impressive debut season at Turf Moor by clinching the title at the home of their bitter Lancashire rivals.

Three points would give them an unassailable lead over Sheffield United, who also look set for promotion, but the identity of the opposition often alters the nature of the game – even if Rovers have not beaten their neighbours since 2010.

“They sit on different paths these derby matches, it’s like their own leagues and trophies,” Kompany told a press conference.

“You can do all the preparation and training as you always do, but derbies have a different edge to them.

“We have to play the game and not the occasion. We can’t start trying to chase the title, we need to chase the game and the only thing we need to maintain.

“For us as the professionals who have to do the work it’s so important to distance ourselves from it and to stay calm. We must stay focused.”

There is also a lot riding on the match for Blackburn, who are currently outside the play-off places on goal difference having played one match fewer than most of their rivals.

Head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson knows the odds are stacked in the Clarets’ favour but stressed how important it was for his side to finish the season strongly having gone six league matches without a win.

“I don’t think about Burnley, I only think about ourselves,” he told a press conference.

“One side came down with Premier League experience and parachute money, one hasn’t been in the Premier League for years and is developing.

“They were big favourites to go up especially when you can spend above £30million, you should be.

“We have the opportunity to do something great. It’s great that we’re still playing for the play-offs with two home games out of three.”