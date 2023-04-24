Julen Lopetegui braced for biggest challenge yet as Wolves fight to stay up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Julen Lopetegui braced for biggest challenge yet as Wolves fight to stay up

By Press Association
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui wants his side focussed as they look to secure their Premier League status (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui wants his side focussed as they look to secure their Premier League status (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui feels getting the final results needed to secure their Premier League status could prove the toughest step yet.

Successive wins over Chelsea and Brentford had put top-flight safety in sight before progress was dented with a 2-1 defeat at relegation-battlers Leicester, where Lopetegui’s side had taken an early lead.

Wolves host an upwardly-mobile Crystal Palace on Tuesday night knowing a win would push them onto 37 points, which could well prove enough to keep them up.

The current six-point gap to the relegation zone is certainly a more positive outlook at Molineux than when Lopetegui was appointed in November when Wolves were second bottom.

The former Sevilla, Real Madrid and Spain boss, though, knows the job is not yet complete – and getting over the line might just prove the biggest challenge to date.

“We have fought very hard to have this possibility (to stay up), so it’s a good thing to think about four months ago where we were and now the chance that we have,” Lopetegui said.

“But in football, the most difficult thing is always the step that you have to do. We have to put the focus there.”

Of their six Premier League games remaining, three are at home, with relegation-battlers Everton coming to Molineux on May 20.

Lopetegui feels having the crowd fully behind them could prove the difference.

“The spirit and the energy our fans can build is going to be key for us, but especially in the bad moments in the match because you are going to have those as you are playing against very good teams,” he said.

“We have to feel this spirit and this energy and I’m sure that they understand that we have arrived in the key moments of the season.

“It’s very important to create this atmosphere around the team that pushes you when you are tired and you have doubts.”

Lopetegui knows Palace will arrive determined to continue their progress under Roy Hodgson.

“The last matches they have played away, they have won in a big way and have very clearly overcome their opponents, that’s why the quality of their players is undoubtedly very high,” Lopetegui told a press conference.

“As you get closer to the end of the season, each match becomes more important.

“We know that, but we have to put the focus to be ready in our work, how we want to play and how we are going to develop our idea on the pitch tomorrow, so it is important to think about us.”

Wolves will check on midfielder Mario Lemina, who was forced off at half-time against Leicester because of a hamstring problem.

Captain Ruben Neves had to be content with a place on the bench following his return from suspension, replacing Lemina for the second half.

Lopetegui defended his team selection, as well as the influence of Neves, as he looks to find the right balance over the closing matches of the season.

“We have won with Ruben and have won without Ruben. The important thing is to highlight how the team works,” the Wolves boss said.

“Ruben is a very good player for us, but we have competition (in the squad). Fortunately the other midfielders have stepped up (during his suspension).

“Now it is up to us to choose the right line-up for each match and to be able to compete, but I always want to highlight the team work above the names.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

Courier News - Dundee - Nadia Vidinova story; CR0003077 A flight training simulator, which has recently been installed in Dundee, will meet exacting new global standards required by the airline industry, helping tackle the worldwide shortage of pilots. Picture Shows; l to r - Caroline Strain (Head of Partnerships North, Scottish Enterprise) and pilot, Gavin Ritchie, Tayside Aviation, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, Monday 13th August 2018
Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into…
St Johnstone have struggled at Rugby Park but thrived at Tannadice. Images: SNS.
The best case and nightmare post-split scenarios for St Johnstone after Premiership fixture announcement…
Dundee house - home to Dundee City Council. Image: Kris Millar.
Dundee City Council overhauls procurement process after theft of smoke alarms
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui wants his side focussed as they look to secure their Premier League status (Nick Potts/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'Welcome to the criminal courts... we will always be here…
Jim Goodwin has guided United out of the drop-zone. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United
Look well, play well. Colin Murray, Steven Sutherland and Marcus Ryan on the tee for Team Saltire. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin Rotary golf day tees up another amazing fundraising total for MND Scotland
old buses and other exhibits at the Dundee Museum of Transport.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there's life beyond city centre
Dundee fans enjoying themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going…
Dr Keith Thomson.
Obituary: Dr Keith Derek Thomson, November 5 1947 - April 19 2023
Gayle's dog Toby above Sandaig Bay.
Otter odyssey: Following in Gavin Maxwell’s footsteps with trip to remote bay that inspired…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented