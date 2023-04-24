Ryan Reynolds relives Wrexham’s winning moment – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 24.

Football

Ryan Reynolds relived Wrexham’s winning moment.

Rob and I kinda blacked out during this moment, but somehow we’ll never forget it. 🎥: Paul Rudd cc: @wrexham_afc – @RMcElhenney pic.twitter.com/pVCYOHyKoC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 23, 2023

And Ben Foster provided him with more footage.

This footage from @BenFoster is as close to capturing the feeling Saturday as anything I’ve seen. @Wrexham_AFC https://t.co/KNfxFHCi5L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 24, 2023

And Rob McElhenney just cannot stop watching.

I have a problem. I am addicted to watching @Wrexham_AFC videos. Please send help. ❤️ — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 24, 2023

Chuba Akpom was delighted with his EFL gong.

Championship player of the season 🏆 Feeling extremely humbled and blessed to receive this award. It’s been a journey full of ups and downs but I’ve learnt so much on the way. I’d like to thank my teammates , my family , fans and everyone that’s supported me. #Godsplan 🙏🏾♥️ @EFL pic.twitter.com/NJBj8aqGf6 — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) April 24, 2023

Cricket

Stuart Broad and James Anderson enjoyed their county action.

I’ve loved being back on the field with @lancscricket. Frustrating not to have got more out of the first few games having played well🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/Pz4dKnnW5e — James Anderson (@jimmy9) April 24, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar celebrated a milestone.

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023

Formula One

The long wait is nearly over.

Finally, the wait is over… DOUBLE THUMBS UP FOR RACE WEEK! 👍 pic.twitter.com/eQ9hvUCtdn — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 24, 2023

This is not a drill. It’s race week. pic.twitter.com/ce51u4FrRQ — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 24, 2023

Curling

Olympic champion Eve Muirhead added a London Marathon medal to her collection.

TCS London Marathon 2023 – 3:25:13 🏃🏼‍♀️🇬🇧 What an incredible day! Tears & laughter, you name it, it happened! I am very broken right now but I also have a huge smile on my face! Running the streets of London, being cheered on by thousands of people was unreal! pic.twitter.com/6OLMPnBqA1 — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) April 24, 2023