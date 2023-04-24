Arsenal forced to stay in Germany after Wolfsburg draw due to plane problem

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal stayed an extra night in Germany following Sunday’s Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Wolfsburg after a “technical issue” with the plane.

The PA news agency understands the take-off process stopped after a noise was heard and the team then waited for a short period on the plane before disembarking to get back on coaches and return to their hotel, with nobody hurt in the incident.

A picture published by Bild appeared to show flames emerging from the left engine of the aircraft.

Arsenal fought back to draw 2-2 in their Women’s Champions League semi-final first leg at Wolfsburg (PA Wire via DPA)

PA understands a bird flew into the left engine just as the plane was about to lift off at full speed on the runway, which caused an engine to catch fire.

A statement from Arsenal said: “Our aircraft developed a technical issue prior to take-off in Germany on Sunday evening.

“As a result, we remained in Wolfsburg overnight on Sunday before flying back to England on Monday afternoon. We would like to thank the staff on board the aircraft and on the ground at the airport for their assistance.”

Arsenal fought back from two goals down in the match to draw 2-2, with the second leg taking place next Monday at the Emirates Stadium.