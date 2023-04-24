Carlton Morris nets Luton winner as they fight back against Middlesbrough

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlton Morris scored his 20th goal of the season to complete Luton’s comeback as they kept their momentum going with a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.

The Hatters, unbeaten since mid-February, were a place above Boro in third going into the game and the winners knew that victory would keep alive their slim hopes of going up automatically to the Premier League.

It had looked like it would be the visitors after a dominant opening 45 minutes. They led through Cameron Archer, only for Town to fight back, Tom Lockyer’s effort and a Morris penalty claiming all three points.

The visitors began impressively, Marc Bola firing well over the top from 25 yards.

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo tested Boro keeper Zack Steffen, the Man City loanee easily claiming his left-footed drive.

Home stopper Ethan Horvath was out well at the feet of Archer, while Michael Carrick’s side should have at least tested the USA international on 20 minutes, Isaiah Jones in acres of space on the right and picking out Matt Crooks who side-footed over the top.

Boro took the lead five minutes before half-time with Archer racing on to Crooks’ pass over the top and beating the attempt of Horvath to clear, the keeper completely missing his kick and allowing the forward to take it round Sonny Bradley and walk the ball into the net.

Luton came out for the second half a different side though and after forcing two quick corners they were level from the second just four minutes in, Alfie Doughty’s set-piece met by Lockyer who guided his header in via the the post.

Boro might have led again after 55 minutes, Ryan Giles getting away on the left and his cross slammed wide by Crooks from 10 yards out.

Doughty sent an ambitious volley over from the angle of the penalty area, but Town completed the turnaround after 67 minutes when sub Jordan Clark picked up a ball and sent Morris away.

His first touch could have been better but he still got there ahead of Steffen who clipped him for a spot-kick.

It was Morris who assumed the responsibility, tucking away confidently into the bottom corner.

Boro were not out of it as the dangerous Giles got away on the left and his cross was put wide by a stretching Bola.

Luton then brought on teenager Joe Johnson for his Championship debut for the final seven minutes and they managed to see out five minutes of stoppage time for victory.