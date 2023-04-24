‘I love it here’ – Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie shuts down talk of Bristol City move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I love it here’ – Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie shuts down talk of Bristol City move

By Press Association
Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie (right) fending off transfer speculation (Jane Barlow/PA)
Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie (right) fending off transfer speculation (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ross McCrorie swerved speculation that he could be on his way to Bristol City after helping Aberdeen to a landmark win over Rangers.

After the 2-0 victory at Pittodrie on Sunday  – the first over the Gers at home since 2016 – reports emerged claiming that Aberdeen and the English Championship club are in advanced talks about a deal that would see the 25-year-old former Ibrox player move south for a fee of around £2million.

Asked about the speculation, McCrorie, stand-in skipper in the absence of suspended Graeme Shinnie, said: “I am not talking about me leaving. I am an Aberdeen player and I am proud to be an Aberdeen player and on days like this it is a real honour, especially when I got to captain the side. We have the man Shinnie back in a couple of games as well.

“When I look at this team, it is excellent, the best team I have had since I have been at Aberdeen and I am enjoying every minute. I am loving it here.

“I am just focusing on Aberdeen. I still have three years left on my contract at Aberdeen.

“I just signed a new one last year and days like this are terrific. I really enjoyed it. I don’t really take too much notice or interest in that (speculation).

“If we are doing well at Aberdeen we have plenty of boys attracting interest and it just goes to show you how well we are doing this season.”

McCrorie called for interim boss Barry Robson to be given the job as Aberdeen manager following their impressive victory.

Second-half goals from defender Liam Scales and striker Bojan Miovski gave the home side a seventh straight win under Robson, who took over from Jim Goodwin in January, to cement third place in the cinch Premiership.

It was a sixth clean sheet in seven games for the much-improved Granite City side and McCrorie, who joined Aberdeen in 2021 after a loan spell, said: “If I was the chairman I would just give him the job – but that’s up to the chairman.

“I obviously knew him for a couple of years when I first came up here under Derek McInnes and he has been a breath of fresh air.

“This group is the best since I have been at Aberdeen, quality-wise it is the best by a mile.

“We have a lot of quality players in each position and not just that, we are like brothers.

“We have a small squad but everybody is like a family. We do things together outwith training as well, you can really see that on the pitch, the bond within the team is there.

“We are celebrating, not just the goals, tackles as well and we are spurring each other on.”

With five post-split fixture remaining, Aberdeen are five points ahead of fourth-placed Hearts but McCrorie is not taking anything for granted.

He said: “With five games to go that can dwindle very quickly so you still need to be bang at it.

“Five big cup finals to go and from the position we were at in January – we weren’t anywhere near it and now we have turned things around.

“We have a real good consistency and the gaffer has come in with coaches and a new system, it is really suiting the boys and you can see the rewards we are getting.”

