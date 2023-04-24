Bukayo Saka is approaching his ‘Michael Jordan moment’, says Kolo Toure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Bukayo Saka is approaching his ‘Michael Jordan moment’, says Kolo Toure

By Press Association
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been hailed by former defender Kolo Toure. (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been hailed by former defender Kolo Toure. (John Walton/PA)

Kolo Toure believes Bukayo Saka is approaching his ‘Michael Jordan moment’ as he picked the winger as the one current Arsenal star who would be at home alongside the ‘Invincibles’.

Saka and his team-mates head to Manchester City on Wednesday night for a Premier League title showdown.

The Gunners have drawn their last three games and now sit five points clear at the summit, having played two more games than their closest rivals.

Kolo Toure believes Manchester City will win the Premier League.
Kolo Toure believes Manchester City will win the Premier League (BT Sport handout/PA)

It means the midweek clash at the Etihad Stadium is likely to go a long way to determining the destination of the title this season, with Arsenal in search of their first Premier League crown in 19 years.

Toure was a part of the team that season and went on to win the league at City in 2012 and he is a big fan of Saka, backing the England international to potentially make the difference on Wednesday.

“This is the first time he has had that pressure,” he replied when asked about Saka dealing with the expectations on his shoulders.

“But it is money time now. This is when Michael Jordan made his money. When he made the difference.

“They would give him the ball when the pressure was on and they would look for the guy who could make the difference.

“The Arsenal team have Saka and this boy has a special talent, definitely. He’s been carrying that team very well this season.

“In the games coming, he has to show that. It’s not about age. It’s about talent. He has unbelievable talent and desire. He loves that club and I’m sure this is a player who can really push the team up.”

Toure’s title at Arsenal came during an unbeaten season under Arsene Wenger in 2004 and the former Ivory Coast defender selected Saka as the member of the current ranks he would have liked in that squad.

Asked who would be at home in the ‘Invincibles’ team, he replied: “Obviously, Saka.

Aston Villa v Arsenal – Premier League – Villa Park
Bukayo Saka would be at home in the ‘Invincibles’ team, according to Kolo Toure (Nick Potts/PA)

“This boy has a special talent. He has passion, he has desire. He has technique, he has everything.

“I have been very impressed with what he is doing and for me, as a football man who has been in the game for a long time, watching the game, if the game is easy, it is quite boring.

“But when I watch a game and it is tight and I see one player willing to take the ball under pressure and make the difference – that is what we love.

“But this moment is special because it is the first time he is facing all this. But there is always a first time for everybody. If that time is now, Arsenal can benefit. Definitely.”

Toure believes City are favourites for the title as they have found momentum at the right time – but that does not mean he thinks Pep Guardiola’s side will inevitably take the points against Arsenal.

Kolo Toure left Arsenal for Manchester City in 2009.
Kolo Toure left Arsenal for Manchester City in 2009 (Dave Thompson/PA)

“With the momentum Man City have, they are the favourites right now, in my opinion,” he added.

“I still believe that Arsenal made City suffer a lot this season. The last game I watched, City were struggling against them, definitely. If Arsenal just play the same way and don’t make mistakes, they can surprise Man City, definitely.”

Asked if Guardiola’s side were good enough to win the Treble by adding FA Cup and Champions League glory to potential title success, Toure added: “Absolutely.

“They have the manager. They have the players and I definitely think they can, because they have everything, really. Everything you need to win the treble.”

:: It’s Game On for the title. Watch Man City v Arsenal, the biggest game of the season, exclusively live on BT Sport 1 on Wednesday 26th April from 7pm. For more info, visit:

bt.com/sport

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Pomarium Street. Picture shows; Pomarium Street. Perth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man and woman arrested after disturbance on Perth street
3
The former Straloch Primary School building in Perthshire
Inside mothballed Perthshire primary school to be sold at auction
4
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
3
5
Duncan McLaren admitted his crimes at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: Maximum Exposure Scotland Facebook.
Dundee pervert brought tent, condoms and sex toys to meet ‘girl’ he thought was…
6
Late Dundee taxi driver Mark Ward. Image: Supplied
‘Mark was robbed of his life’: Dundee family’s heartbreak at death of taxi driver…
7
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Son blamed dead dad for massive street Valium haul found in Dundee home
8
The Albert Hotel in North Queensferry. Image: Google Maps.
Fife community group outlines plans to take over historic hotel
9
The A90 approaching the Forfar Road junction with the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
Warning to Dundee drivers over roadworks near Forfar Road junction
10
A Tayside Aviation plane coming in for a landing. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.
RAF ‘reviewing options’ after collapse of Tayside Aviation

More from The Courier

West Road, Charlestown Image: Google Street View
Police probing possible links after safes containing jewellery stolen from two Fife homes
Courier News - Dundee - Nadia Vidinova story; CR0003077 A flight training simulator, which has recently been installed in Dundee, will meet exacting new global standards required by the airline industry, helping tackle the worldwide shortage of pilots. Picture Shows; l to r - Caroline Strain (Head of Partnerships North, Scottish Enterprise) and pilot, Gavin Ritchie, Tayside Aviation, Dundee Airport, Riverside Drive, Dundee, Monday 13th August 2018
Flight students lose thousands of pounds in pre-paid fees as Tayside Aviation goes into…
St Johnstone have struggled at Rugby Park but thrived at Tannadice. Images: SNS.
The best case and nightmare post-split scenarios for St Johnstone after Premiership fixture announcement…
Dundee house - home to Dundee City Council. Image: Kris Millar.
Dundee City Council overhauls procurement process after theft of smoke alarms
Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been hailed by former defender Kolo Toure. (John Walton/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'Welcome to the criminal courts... we will always be here…
Jim Goodwin has guided United out of the drop-zone. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: The Jim Goodwin influence is paying off for Dundee United
Look well, play well. Colin Murray, Steven Sutherland and Marcus Ryan on the tee for Team Soltyre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Brechin Rotary golf day tees up another amazing fundraising total for MND Scotland
old buses and other exhibits at the Dundee Museum of Transport.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee Museum of Transport move proves there's life beyond city centre
Dundee fans enjoying themselves at Dens Park as their side beat Ayr. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee like doing things the hard way but get the crowd going…
Dr Keith Thomson.
Obituary: Dr Keith Derek Thomson, November 5 1947 - April 19 2023

Editor's Picks

Most Commented