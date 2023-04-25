Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes pictured with crutches and protective ankle boot By Press Association April 25 2023, 8.51am Share Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes pictured with crutches and protective ankle boot Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4334008/man-utds-bruno-fernandes-pictured-with-crutches-and-protective-ankle-boot/ Copy Link Bruno Fernandes was substituted against Brighton on Sunday (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Bruno Fernandes could be a doubt for Manchester United’s clash at Tottenham on Thursday after his wife posted a photo on social media appearing to show him recovering from injury at home. In the picture published on Instagram story, Fernandes is seen reclining on a sofa with his right ankle wrapped in a support brace with crutches and a protective boot positioned on the floor nearby. It comes in the wake of United’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton on penalties at Wembley on Sunday, during which Fernandes was substituted in extra time. Bruno Fernandes was substituted during Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton (Nick Potts/PA) The photo by Ana Pinho is accompanied by the added image of a battery beneath the word ‘recharging’. United and Tottenham are locked in a battle for a Champions League place, with the fourth-placed Red Devils six points ahead of their rivals with two games in hand. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close