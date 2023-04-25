Chelsea in advanced talks with Mauricio Pochettino but keeping options open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chelsea in advanced talks with Mauricio Pochettino but keeping options open

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino is in advanced talks to become Chelsea’s new manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino is in advanced talks to become Chelsea's new manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea remain in talks with Mauricio Pochettino over becoming their new manager but the club have not yet ruled out other candidates, the PA news agency understands.

Reports that the Argentinian’s appointment is imminent were described by a source as “running ahead of reality” and it is understood that the club are not at the point of making an offer.

However, the former Tottenham boss is believed to be the favoured candidate following a three-week search led by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart.

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Mauricio Pochettino has been out of work since leaving Paris St Germain last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pochettino, who has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint Germain last summer, spent Monday in talks which have reached an advanced stage, but other options remain on the table should the parties fail to reach an agreement, as happened last week with former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann withdrew from consideration after becoming frustrated by the club’s courtship of other coaches, with a source claiming the German had wanted “a coronation rather than a process”, though Chelsea’s own due diligence on him had led them to doubt his suitability.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has also been under consideration as the club seek a permanent successor to Graham Potter who was sacked on April 2 just 31 games into a five-year contract.

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Frank Lampard is interim boss at Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

PA understands a third, unnamed candidate also remains in the running. Some reports have claimed this is Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, but sources have not confirmed this.

Should an agreement be reached with Pochettino or another candidate soon, it could cast doubt on current interim boss Frank Lampard’s immediate future.

Lampard was appointed on a contract until the end of the season but has lost all four games in charge, including Premier league defeats to Wolves and Brighton and both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

It is not known whether a successor would be asked to begin work right away or wait until the season is finished.

