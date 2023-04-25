Man Utd’s Bruno Fernandes pictured with crutches and protective ankle boot

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bruno Fernandes could be a doubt for Manchester United’s clash at Tottenham on Thursday after his wife posted a photo on social media appearing to show him recovering from injury at home.

In the picture published on Instagram story, Fernandes is seen reclining on a sofa with his right ankle wrapped in a support brace with crutches and a protective boot positioned on the floor nearby.

It comes in the wake of United’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Brighton on penalties at Wembley on Sunday, during which Fernandes was substituted in extra time.

Bruno Fernandes was substituted during Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

The photo by Ana Pinho is accompanied by the added image of a battery beneath the word ‘recharging’.

United and Tottenham are locked in a battle for a Champions League place, with the fourth-placed Red Devils six points ahead of their rivals with two games in hand.