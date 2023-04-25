This is their chance – Andy Morrison says Arsenal must grasp opportunity at City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This is their chance – Andy Morrison says Arsenal must grasp opportunity at City

By Press Association
Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison is not writing off Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison is not writing off Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)

Former Manchester City captain Andy Morrison has warned that Arsenal could roar back into form in Wednesday’s crucial title clash at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners head into the eagerly anticipated fixture with a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League but momentum is firmly with second-placed, Treble-chasing City.

Arsenal have seen their advantage eroded after three successive draws while champions City have won their last six and have two games in hand.

Arsenal look frustrated after conceding at Southampton
Arsenal let their advantage slip as they were held to a draw by Southampton (John Walton/PA)

Victory for City would see the initiative shift firmly in their direction but Morrison says it is not as simple as that.

The Scot told the PA news agency: “Statistically it is going to be a big ask for Arsenal because of the form they are in and the record City have at the Etihad, which is phenomenal.

“Everything is against them but you need a platform, an opportunity to create something special, and it is there for them. They need to grasp it.

“They’ve had three draws and lost the position of strength they were in but they haven’t lost the opportunity.

“If they lose this game it becomes very difficult for them but they still have that opportunity and while that’s still alive, if they beat Man City, they’ll be on the front foot.

“They’ll be vibrant and back at it. It’ll be back in their hands with everything to play for. It’s a massive game and I think it’s a lot closer than people are saying.”

Manchester City celebrate scoring against Leicester
City appear to have the momentum in the title race (Nick Potts/PA)

In their three recent draws, Arsenal twice surrendered two-goal leads – against Liverpool and West Ham – before needing to fight back from 3-1 down at bottom side Southampton.

With the game against in-form City looming it seemed their challenge was crumbling but there is pressure on both teams.

Morrison, who captained City to their Second Division play-off final win in 1999, said: “I have heard a lot of people over the last month say Arsenal have still got to go and play Man City but the opposite of it is Man City have still got to play Arsenal.

“It is easier said than done because they are up against a phenomenal team but, in life, you need a platform and this is their chance.

“The emotions and the pressure are massive in this game but there’s an opportunity to win the game and go on to win the title.”

