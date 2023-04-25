Celtic could clinch Premiership title in first post-split fixture against Hearts

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celtic will have the chance to clinch the title in their next cinch Premiership match against Hearts at Tynecastle on May 7, although manager Ange Postecoglou expressed disappointment that his side’s first two post-split games are away from home.

The SPFL released the fixture list on Tuesday for the final five rounds of games and the Hoops, who are 13 points clear at the top of the table, face a trip to Edinburgh followed by an Old Firm showdown with Rangers at Ibrox on May 13.

Celtic are usually given only a small allocation of tickets for trips to Tynecastle, while they will have none of their own fans at the derby, and Postecoglou is irked that most of their supporters will not get a chance to see the champions-elect in league action until they host St Mirren on May 20.

“It’s always a bit of a challenge I guess for those doing it,” the manager told Celtic TV following the fixture announcement. “I would liked to have had at least one home game in those first two because it means that again our supporters won’t see us for three weeks.

“So it would have been nice, but ultimately it is what it is. We’ve just got to deal with what is before us and in the league that is Hearts away, who have a new manager, Steven (Naismith) in, and they had a great result last week (6-1 vs Ross County.)

“It is always a challenge at Tynecastle and it would be a good place to win it because we’re going to have to earn it to do it.”

Rangers face Aberdeen – who beat them 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday – at Ibrox in their first post-split game.

The final Edinburgh derby of the season will take place on the last weekend of the season at Tynecastle, a match that could have a big bearing on the European places.

Celtic finish their league season with a home game against Aberdeen, while Rangers are at St Mirren.

At the other end of the table, basement side Ross County and second-bottom Kilmarnock meet on the last day of the season – May 28 – at Rugby Park as the campaign concludes with each team having 19 home and away fixtures.

In order to achieve that balance, five pairings have been reversed in the post-split schedule.

In the top six, Celtic host Aberdeen for a third time, Aberdeen are at home to St Mirren for a third time and Hibernian welcome Rangers to Easter Road for a third time.

In the bottom six, Motherwell host Dundee United for a third time and Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.