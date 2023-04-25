Conor Bradley to get Liverpool first-team audition in the summer – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Conor Bradley to get Liverpool first-team audition in the summer – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley, pictured, will get a chance to show Jurgen Klopp what he can do in pre-season (Niall Carson/PA)
Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley, pictured, will get a chance to show Jurgen Klopp what he can do in pre-season (Niall Carson/PA)

Conor Bradley will get a chance to break into Liverpool’s first-team squad for next term when he takes part in pre-season, Jurgen Klopp has said.

The 19-year-old has starred on loan at Sky Bet League One club Bolton this year, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in 49 appearances as he helped Wanderers lift the Papa John’s Trophy earlier this month while maintaining their play-off push.

Klopp has been impressed by what he has seen of Bradley, who made five appearances for Liverpool last season before heading out on loan. Another temporary move is possible, but Bradley has the opportunity to force his way into Klopp’s squad.

“We are in constant contact,” Klopp said. “Pep Lijnders created a group with our on-loan players – a WhatsApp group – and we are watching really closely what he is doing. It is great, obviously.

“I am not sure if he will become player of the season (at Bolton) but for sure he is a contender for that, which is absolutely great.

“We knew what we had in our hands when he was here, but for young boys there must be an opportunity to make the next step with playing and that was now a typical win-win situation: it was good for us, good for him and good for the club and I liked it a lot.

“Our plans are, bring him back, go in the pre-season and then enjoy the steps he made, then we will decide together what we are doing from that moment on. The plans are in the moment, bring him back and keep him, but we will see.”

Bradley was also one of Northern Ireland’s stand-out players during the international window last month, and has 12 caps to his name despite his tender age.

“I think it’s a confidence boost when you are invited and playing for your country, of course that is great but it is not that often it happens,” Klopp added.

“I think it gives you a better feeling about yourself if you get picked for your country. I never had that situation so I cannot exactly tell you how it feels, but I am pretty sure it is very special and it is a super-positive moment for him.

“Everybody speaks positively about him. I think one and a half years ago only a few football nerds would have known about him and now everybody knows him. That’s cool and that’s the first step.

“He is our boy, which I like a lot. A super mentality, which is extremely helpful, and all the rest will come – and we are all pretty sure about that. So, that’s it.

“Conor will be our player, but how it is in that age group, we have to see if it makes more sense for him going on loan after pre-season or not. We will decide that then and not now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Viking Way, Rosyth. Image: Neil Henderson / DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at electrical sub station in Rosyth
Steven MacLean knows Callum Davidson will have appreciated Saturday's banner gesture. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean hails 'excellent' St Johnstone fans for Callum Davidson banner and pledges new…
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: supplied / DC Thomson
Large police presence called to Glenrothes street after town centre 'incident'
The vehicle struck the rail bridge in Tay Street in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Perth train services operating again after earlier vehicle collision with bridge
Students from Tayside Aviation which has gone into administration. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee student pilots hit out after Tayside Aviation administration
Images of two motorcyclists police are now trying to trace. Image: Police Scotland
Police bid to trace two bikers after woman, 59, seriously injured in Kirkcaldy
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
VIDEO: Nicola Sturgeon answers questions on SNP finance crisis
Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley, pictured, will get a chance to show Jurgen Klopp what he can do in pre-season (Niall Carson/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Murder accused alleged assault case
Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Tayside police commander prioritises community engagement for three year Dundee plan
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to 'joke' away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen's Park

Editor's Picks

Most Commented