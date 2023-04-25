European Football Board calls on UEFA to issue new guidelines on handball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European Football Board calls on UEFA to issue new guidelines on handball

By Press Association
Gareth Southgate is part of the new UEFA Football Board which has issued recommendations on how to interpret the handball law (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Gareth Southgate is part of the new UEFA Football Board which has issued recommendations on how to interpret the handball law (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A group of top European managers and former players including England boss Gareth Southgate have called on UEFA to issue new guidelines on handball.

Interpretation of the handball law continues to be one of the most contentious areas of the game, but the new UEFA Football Board, which met for the first time this week, has issued recommendations for next season.

The board, which includes Southgate, plus former England defender Rio Ferdinand, former Wales striker Gareth Bale and ex-Republic of Ireland forward Robbie Keane, said UEFA guidelines should clarify “that no handball offence should be called on a player if the ball is previously deflected from his own body and, in particular, when the ball does not go towards the goal”.

The PA news agency understands an exception to this would be if a player scored immediately after such contact with the hand or arm, where the law is clear that any contact – whether deliberate or not – must be penalised.

UEFA cannot change the law but can instruct referees in its competitions to interpret it differently.

The Football Board also said that not every handball after a shot at goal should result in a caution and urged UEFA to launch an initiative towards the game’s lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to ensure a player should only be sent off for a handball which denies a goalscoring opportunity if they deliberately or intentionally touch the ball with their hand or arm. Otherwise, a yellow card should be issued, the board said.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said earlier this month he “absolutely doesn’t understand” the handball law.

Aleksander Ceferin during an interview
Aleksander Ceferin has said recently that he does not understand the handball law (Niall Carson/PA)

“What’s clear is that the current handball law is really obscure. No one understands it any more,” he told Slovenian newspaper Ekipe SN.

“So we really need a conversation here, finding solutions and clarifying some issues.”

UEFA technical director and chief of football, the former AC Milan midfielder Zvonimir Boban, chaired the Football Board meeting and said: “The handball rule will always be disputed, but we can make it more consistent and aligned with the game’s true nature.”

The handball law states it is an offence if a player deliberately touches the ball with their hand or arm, for example by moving their hand or arm towards the ball.

It is also an offence where the ball hits the hand or arm when a player is deemed to have made their body unnaturally bigger, when the position of their hand or arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation.

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton called on the IFAB to ensure consistent interpretation of the handball law across competitions in the wake of controversy around a recent Liverpool goal at Leeds, where the ball struck Trent Alexander-Arnold on the forearm in the build-up.

“The confusion comes from different interpretations of the same law,” Walton wrote in The Times.

“In the Champions League you may see an identical situation to the Liverpool one but the handball will be given. That’s because UEFA’s interpretation is more stringent than the Premier League’s.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was involved in a handball controversy in his side's Premier League match against Leeds earlier this month
Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was involved in a handball controversy in his side’s Premier League match against Leeds earlier this month (Tim Goode/PA)

“The IFAB needs to pool together all these competitions – because there’s such a crossover now – and align them in their interpretations. That way, fans, players and managers would know what to expect — because they don’t at the moment.

“We don’t need to change the wording of the law. It has been modified and slimmed down in recent years, so the details are not the problem. As with the offside rule a few years ago, you just need to draw a line in the sand and make it work. What’s then needed is a consistent approach across competitions.

“You see defenders with their arms behind their backs, but that shouldn’t be necessary — it’s an unnatural position. The natural position is to have your arms by your sides; if the ball hits one of them there, that’s fine. That is not a handball.”

