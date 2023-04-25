Forest must continue to believe they can win any game – Steve Cooper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forest must continue to believe they can win any game – Steve Cooper

By Press Association
Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest side sit 19th in the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cooper's Nottingham Forest side sit 19th in the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)

Steve Cooper is not surprised Nottingham Forest are fighting for Premier League survival but he insisted there is a belief they can avoid relegation despite a dismal run of form.

Cooper led Forest to the top flight for the first time in 23 years last season, where the Midlands side spent 46 of the first 52 days in the Championship drop zone but gained promotion via the play-offs.

Despite a squad overhaul last summer, Forest have struggled in this campaign and go into Wednesday’s clash against Brighton aiming to end an 11-match winless streak that has left them 19th in the table.

While Cooper admitted his side were always likely to be up against it, he feels a battling display in a 3-2 loss at Liverpool at the weekend proved there is still confidence they can save themselves.

“We were always likely to be playing for something like this at the end of the season,” he said. “We are playing catch-up a little bit, there is no doubt about that.

“You don’t want to speak too positively after a defeat and you never should, particularly on the run we’re on. But to go to Anfield and cause problems for Liverpool shows there is a belief in the team and a commitment to doing well. We never gave up in the game and kept going until the end.

“We could easily have got something from the weekend and games where for sure we should have done better. It reassures you that if you get things right for a game then we can win any game.

“We’ve got to keep believing in that. We’ve got to keep going, of course we need to do better – there’s loads of things we need to do better – but unless we believe that we can improve, we have no chance.”

Forest’s recent woes have been compounded by injuries, with Scott McKenna joining an expanding list because of a fractured collarbone that will sideline the defender for the last six games of the season.

They welcome a Seagulls side who are chasing a spot in Europe next term but who are smarting after their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United ended in an agonising penalty shootout defeat.

“We’re all aware of our situation and the challenge continues, there’s no doubt about that,” Cooper added.

“We’re speaking very openly about the present situation and we know the run is far from what we want it to be. We have to take responsibility for that and always look to try and change things around.

“We’ve got to keep looking forward, we’ve got to keep doing whatever it takes on a day-by-day basis to be at our best in the next games.

“There are still six games to play and we’re right in and amongst a group who are in a similar situation. Things can change quickly but we’ve got to make sure we make that happen.”

