Rob McElhenney teases Wrexham offer for Gareth Bale – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association April 25 2023, 5.58pm Share Rob McElhenney teases Wrexham offer for Gareth Bale – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4336663/rob-mcelhenney-teases-wrexham-offer-for-gareth-bale-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Gareth Bale has retired (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 25. Football Could there be a Gareth Bale U-turn? Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season 🏴 🏴 🏴 🏴 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FZgXZbM4zx— Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) April 25, 2023 Gary Neville met Ted Lasso. Rio Ferdinand caught up with Nemanja Vidic. Antony was enjoying the NBA play-offs. Amazing! What a player! What a energy! @JimmyButler! @NBA @NBABrasil https://t.co/ZAa0uvdHsE— Antony Santos (@antony00) April 25, 2023 Alan Ball was remembered. One of #SaintsFC's true greats, never forgotten.Remembering Alan Ball, 16 years since his passing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YjvIFiomVm— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) April 25, 2023 David Beckham marked World Malaria Day. Cricket Yorkshire welcomed back Jonny Bairstow. Things you love to see 👊 @jbairstow21 💙 #YorkshireFamily pic.twitter.com/tVZhvl9mik— Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 25, 2023 Golf Lee Westwood celebrated his half-century. Thank you for all the birthday messages, officially hit the half century 🏏 50* pic.twitter.com/rG8QHT4zCt— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) April 25, 2023 Tennis Carlos Alcaraz arrived in Madrid. Hola MADRID! ❤️ Ya estamos aquí @MutuaMadridOpen! 🔥🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/COQZIt1iqn— Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) April 25, 2023 Boxing Chris Eubank Jr is relishing his rematch with Liam Smith. It’s Payback Time pic.twitter.com/6sW55GTKo9— Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) April 25, 2023 Formula One Valtteri Bottas took in the Northern Lights. Lahti, Finland 🇫🇮Last night ✨@VisitLahti @OurFinland pic.twitter.com/CCTFcyQ1Qy— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) April 24, 2023 Happy birthday Felipe Massa. Buon compleanno, @MassaFelipe19 🥳All the best from your @ScuderiaFerrari family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aFDznNgfZH— Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 25, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close