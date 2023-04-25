Marcus Browne double seals much-needed win for Oxford

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Browne bagged a double as goal-shy Oxford finally found their scoring boots to beat Cheltenham 4-0 and bring Liam Manning his first victory since taking charge.

It was a first win in 18 games for the Us and a crucial three points in their bid to avoid relegation from League 1.

Tyler Goodrham volleyed the home side in front seven minutes before the break and Kyle Joseph converted Josh Murphy’s pass seven minutes after.

Having sent a curling 25-yard effort narrowly wide near the start, Goodrham arrived seemingly from nowhere in the 38th minute to volley home Sam Long’s cross – before having to go off injured moments later.

Cheltenham secured their League 1 safety last weekend but they were out of sorts and had only a fierce Aidan Keen drive to show for their early efforts.

At the back they were in disarray when Browne nodded in Joseph’s right-wing cross on the hour and then made it four with a brilliant individual effort five minutes later.