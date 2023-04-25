Wealdstone beat Solihull to end winless run By Press Association April 25 2023, 9.53pm Share Wealdstone beat Solihull to end winless run Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4337017/wealdstone-beat-solihull-to-end-winless-run/ Copy Link Wealdstone ended an eight-game winless run (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Wealdstone snapped an eight-game winless run with a convincing 3-0 victory over Solihull Moors. The hosts hit the front half an hour into the contest as Nathan Ferguson placed his effort into the bottom corner after a driving run at the Solihull defence. The Stones doubled their lead 10 minutes later after a penalty was given against Junior Tiensa, Micah Obiero stepped up and sent Kieran Boucher the wrong way to make it 2-0. Midway through the second period, Wealdstone made it 3-0 when Sonny Blu Lo-Everton found Charles Clayden inside the area and he finished. The home side could have had a fourth late on but Clayden was magnificently denied by Boucher just before Obiero skied from a wonderfully worked team move. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close