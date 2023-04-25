Stevenage edge closer to promotion with win at Swindon

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jamie Reid was the matchwinner as Stevenage moved to within touching distance of a place in Sky Bet League One after beating Swindon 1-0 at the County Ground.

Reid’s 25th-minute strike means Boro need just one more win to guarantee automatic promotion.

Stevenage had an early free-kick on the edge of the box that was tapped to one side to tee up Jordan Roberts and his strike flew just over the top.

After Swindon failed to properly clear, Alex Gilbey was able to get in behind and cut back to Reid, who firmly placed his shot into the bottom corner from six yards.

In first-half stoppage time, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy ran the length of the field before teeing up George McEachran, but his side-foot finish was too close to goalkeeper Timothee Lo-Tutala.

Within a minute of the restart, Hepburn-Murphy played a one-two with Luke Jephcott to find space, but his shot was well saved by Lo-Tutala.

Danny Rose was handed a golden chance to double Boro’s lead shortly after half-time when Roberts picked him out at the back post, but he headed the ball back across goal towards no one.