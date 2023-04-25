Gassan Ahadme is Burton’s matchwinner at Lincoln

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gassa Ahadme’s instinctive finish was the difference for Burton as they stole a 1-0 win over Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

The goal ensured Dino Maamria’s men secured their survival in Sky Bet League One, whilst also ending Lincoln’s six-match unbeaten run.

Dylan Duffy came closest to scoring for the Imps in the first period. In the 10th minute, the 20-year-old drove a left-footed shot wide of the upright.

Early in the second half, Jonny Smith curled over and Zach Ashworth sliced a volley wide as Burton came out strongest.

The Brewers started to bubble and Smith cut inside onto his left foot before crashing an effort off the crossbar in the 54th minute.

Midway through the second half the home side’s Olamide Shodipo dinked the ball over the onrushing Craig MacGillivray, but Lasse Sorenson failed to convert on the line.

The visitors made the decisive breakthrough with 11 minutes to play when Ahadme flicked home from two yards out for his fourth league goal of the campaign.