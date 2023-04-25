Harrogate rubber-stamp safety after Luke Armstrong scores winner at Newport

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Harrogate made sure of another year in the English Football League with a 3-2 victory at Newport.

They were all-but safe due to their goal difference but they rubber-stamped their place in League Two thanks to Sam Folarin and George Thomson’s first-half strikes and Luke Armstrong’s late winner.

Omar Bogle had given Newport the lead and equalised with 11 minutes to go, but Armstrong had the final say.

Bogle struck after just three minutes when he converted Will Evans’ cross from the left.

But Harrogate stunned the Rodney Parade crowd with a quickfire double to turn the match on its head by the ninth minute.

First Folarin fired into the bottom corner from distance in the fifth minute and then he turned provider four minutes later, crossing for Thomson to tap in at the far post.

Bogle thought he had rescued a point for the hosts 11 minutes from time when he volleyed in his 16th goal of the campaign and his third against Harrogate.

But Armstrong took advantage of more lax marking from the home defence to slide in an 83rd-minute winner.