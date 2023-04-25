Ten-man Leyton Orient hit back to beat Mansfield

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Champions Leyton Orient came from behind to win 2-1 at promotion-chasing Mansfield, despite having Shadrach Ogie sent off.

Defeat left the Stags outside the play-off places on goal difference with just two games to play.

The Stags gave Orient, who made six changes, a guard of honour on to the field, but they were first to strike after 10 minutes as Hiram Boateng ran into the area after getting to the right byline and then crossed low for Davis Keillor-Dunn to net from five yards.

But Orient were level seven minutes later when Craig Clay fired a 20-yard volley against a post and Charlie Kelman reacted quickest to head the loose ball home.

Ogie cleared a Rhys Oates header off the line after 21 minutes and Orient went in front 10 minutes later as Ruel Sotiriou netted from 12 yards from Kieran Sadlier’s left-wing cross.

Orient were reduced to 10 men after 62 minutes as last man Ogie brought down Keillor-Dunn after he had run clear on to Boateng’s through ball.

In the dying minutes Callum Johnson headed wide for the Stags and Jordan Brown made a crucial block to deny Ollie Clarke as Orient held on.