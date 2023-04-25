Manuel Benson ensures Burnley wrap up Championship title at home of their rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manuel Benson ensures Burnley wrap up Championship title at home of their rivals

By Press Association
Burnley players celebrate promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023.
Burnley players celebrate promotion to the Premier League following the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023.

Burnley clinched the Sky Bet Championship title with a gritty 1-0 win at rivals Blackburn.

Vincent Kompany’s men were far from their vintage best in a keenly contested east Lancashire derby but displayed why they are champions with a dogged determination to keep Blackburn out and a moment of magic midway through the second half through Manuel Benson’s sumptuous curling strike.

Benson’s 12th goal of the season – Burnley’s only shot on target – was a goal worthy of winning the league and to do so at the home of their fiercest rivals caps a perfect season for the Clarets, who could still top the 100-point mark.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side put in another spirited performance but it was painfully obvious their visitors possess the firepower they lack after they got into plenty of promising positions but could not fashion a telling contribution.

Rovers remain outside the play-offs on goal difference after their winless run stretched to seven matches.

A broken metatarsal ruled Tyler Morton out for the season so Rovers had to reshuffle, with Ben Brereton Diaz and Ryan Hedges recalled. Burnley, meanwhile, opted to start with a different centre-back pairing in Charlie Taylor and Ameen Al-Dakhil.

Blackburn Rovers v Burnley – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
Ameen Al-Dakhil (left) started for the visitors at Ewood Park (PA)

Al-Dakhil glanced a header wide early on but Burnley offered little else as Blackburn nullified their opponents.

Tyrhys Dolan saw a header saved midway through the half and Joe Rankin-Costello had a better chance soon after but he headed wide from close range.

Blackburn’s fans were encouraged by their team’s courage to push the Clarets high up the pitch, and Dominic Hyam saw a shot saved by Arijanet Muric late in the first half.

Blackburn Rovers v Burnley – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
Dominic Hyam, top, went close for the hosts (Richard Sellers/PA)

It felt like the pressure was building and only a stunning 61st-minute from Al-Dakhil prevented Brereton Diaz from pulling the trigger inside the area after he had taken the ball down with a wonderful first touch.

However, the Clarets showed why they are going up with the game’s only breakthrough in the 66th minute.

Benson jinked down the right before cutting in on his left foot and curling an unstoppable effort into the left corner of the net past Aynsley Pears’ despairing dive.

Blackburn Rovers v Burnley – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
Burnley’s Manuel Benson (centre) scored the only goal of the game (Richard Sellers/PA)

Benson tried to repeat the trick 11 minutes from time but this time got it all wrong and smashed his shot over the bar.

Gaps opened up for the visitors as Blackburn pushed for an equaliser and Benson almost scored a spectacular second late in added time as he chased a loose ball on the left with Pears scrambling back from a Rovers corner but his effort clipped the bar.

It did not matter though and the celebrations in the away end at Ewood Park were jubilant.

