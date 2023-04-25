Grimsby boss Paul Hurst praises players’ attitude in Crewe win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Hurst was delighted with the attitude shown by his Grimsby team during their 2-0 victory over Crewe.

Goals from Gavan Holohan and Danilo Orsi did the damage at Blundell Park as the Mariners moved above Tranmere and into 11th with their second successive home win.

Crewe remain 18th following a third defeat in four games as both sides prepare for another season in Sky Bet League Two.

Hurst said: “I think the lads’ attitude pleased me most. It was a different team. You turn up and are not sure what you’re going to get when you do make changes.

“We started the game well and changed our shape again.

“In general, they took the things on board that we asked. We were certainly on top during that stage. It was a deserved win.

“Overall, it was a good evening for us. I wanted to see a few who maybe haven’t played as many games.

“I was pleased with our application as well as our desire. Maybe it helps having one or two younger lads in there who are still making their way.”

Crewe manager Lee Bell said: “If you concede goals like that in a game then you’re always going to lose. Really poor first half.

“We put some decent glimpses together, but it was a bouncy and scrappy game in the first half and they were slightly better than us.

“I thought we switched off for the first goal. In terms of losing, if you concede two goals like that, what do you expect?

“But at the other end, we had times where we had goalscoring opportunities.

“We didn’t pick the right pass in those moments. We could have picked team-mates out, but it was just hitting and hoping.

“We’ve got to be miles better than that when you get those chances.”