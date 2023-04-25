Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher: There’s still work to do

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher remains calm after his League One leaders edged towards automatic promotion with a 2-0 home win over Bristol Rovers.

Argyle notched their 19th home league win of the season courtesy of second-half goals by striker Niall Ennis and central defender Macaulay Gillesphey.

Schumacher’s side can secure promotion by beating lowly Burton at Home Park on Saturday but the Plymouth manager is not taking a place in the Championship for granted.

“It was hugely important in this three-game week we get as many points at home as we can but we know there’s still work to do,” he said.

“We are not over the line yet. We need one more win and if we can get that at home on Saturday we can all go away and have the best summer ever.”

Rovers had Antony Evans dismissed for two bookings midway through the first half.

Ennis broke the deadlock with a stunning bicycle kick after 51 minutes before Gillesphey headed home from a corner.

“I am really pleased that we won the game,” Schumacher said.

“That was the objective before it as we knew it was going to be a hard game.

“For the first 25 minutes it was a really good game. Both teams looked really sharp.

“Then Antony Evans makes a couple of tackles that gets him yellow cards and from that moment on it was going to be difficult for them.

“At half-time we said let’s try and keep the game flowing. Don’t let it stop too much if we can, don’t make too many fouls and then when we get an opportunity can someone show a bit of quality to take it?

“And didn’t Niall Ennis show some quality for that goal!

“He obviously fancied it. It’s a brilliant bit of skill, an overhead kick caught the keeper unawares and goes right in the corner.

“It was a brilliant goal and got everyone going.

“I am pleased for the lads we kept going and we got a second goal from a set play.

“We controlled the game from then on and I was really pleased with them how we saw the game out.”

Rovers boss Joey Barton said: “You can’t be at a numerical disadvantage for as long as we were against a team in red-hot form and sitting top of the division.

“The lads kept scrapping away there but it was a difficult evening.

“I don’t think I have got any complaints about the red card.

“You come to the league leaders and you have to be absolutely on the money in order to be productive. The horse bolted when we were at a numerical disadvantage and gave us a mountain to climb.

“They are a bit further on than us in their development as a club. They look like they are within touching distance of being a Championship club.”