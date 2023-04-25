Burton’s survival leaves Dino Maamria full of pride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Burton’s survival leaves Dino Maamria full of pride

By Press Association
Dino Maamria was proud after Burton’s win at Lincoln secured their League One status (PA)
Dino Maamria was proud after Burton's win at Lincoln secured their League One status (PA)

Dino Maamria was full of pride after masterminding Burton’s survival, which was rubber-stamped with a 1-0 victory at Lincoln on Tuesday.

Gassan Ahadme’s instinctive finish, with 11 minutes left at Sincil Bank, secured the Brewers’ Sky Bet League One safety.

After ending the hosts’ six-match unbeaten run, Maamria said: “I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group of players.

“We had one aim when I came to the club and that was to avoid relegation and stay in the division – and we’ve done that.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but it was all about the three points. You’ve got to remember how much this means to the club.

“We’re really pleased to stay up. To beat Lincoln, who have been brilliant at home this season, is great.

“We have a couple of games left and we can really enjoy them now. But we want to look towards next season as well.

“What a time for Gassan to score. I’m really pleased for him and it’s one of those moments he will remember.”

Imps’ boss Mark Kennedy admitted the game was a terrible spectacle for the neutral.

He said: “I thought it was a horrible game. I didn’t enjoy it. We played our part in that. That’s not a criticism of Burton.

“I thought in the first half we played some good stuff with a couple of decent passages of play.

“We lost the game because one of our players didn’t do his job from a set-piece. It’s as simple as that.

“They’re the toughest goals to take as a head coach because you pride yourself on those things.

“We’re usually quite good at defending corners. I believed that at the start of the game, we were the best in the league at that.

“It’s human error. We’re not robots, so we as the staff are here to help people, coach people, develop people. And going forward the player who didn’t do his job properly will learn from it.

“I don’t think we worked their keeper enough. In the second half, I thought we were far too direct. I thought we lacked the character and bravery to play when we should have.

“To be fair to Burton they slowed the game down, they broke everything up and we struggled to get momentum.

“The only time we looked like scoring was when we were 1-0 down. By that point, it was already too late.”

