Woking slip up at home to Halifax

Woking’s hopes of booking a spot in the National League play-off semi-finals took a nosedive after Rob Harker’s first-half strike helped 10-man Halifax claim a 1-0 victory.

Harker bagged his third goal in four matches in the 21st minute with a tap-in after Woking goalkeeper Will Jaaskelainen could only parry an initial effort from Tylor Golden.

Sam Johnson denied Jim Kellermann and Rhys Browne before the break to preserve Halifax’s lead while Woking were unfortunate a couple of goalmouth scrambles went the way of the Shaymen.

Josh Casey and James Daly had penalty appeals waved away after half-time while Johnson saved well from Joe McNerney’s header before substitute Mani Dieseruvwe was shown a straight red moments after coming on for a rash challenge on McNerney in the 86th minute.

Woking could not find a way through a stout rearguard in the closing minutes, though, and remain in the play-off quarter-final spots as they sit two points behind third-placed Chesterfield.