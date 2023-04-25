Vincent Kompany calls Clarets’ title win at Blackburn ‘a tremendous achievement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vincent Kompany calls Clarets’ title win at Blackburn ‘a tremendous achievement’

By Press Association
Burnley players lift manager Vincent Kompany after winning the Sky Bet Championship following the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023.
Burnley players lift manager Vincent Kompany after winning the Sky Bet Championship following the Sky Bet Championship match at Ewood Park, Blackburn. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany described their 1-0 win at Blackburn to seal the title as a “tremendous achievement.”

The Clarets were second best for two thirds of the Sky Bet Championship game but Rovers could not take advantage, only carving out half-chances for Tyrhys Dolan and Dominic Hyam.

A half-chance was all Burnley needed at Ewood Park, as Manuel Benson curled a sumptuous 66th-minute winner into the far corner – his 12th of the campaign.

After completing the double over Blackburn, Kompany lauded his players for their ability to compete defensively to win the title at the home of their greatest rivals.

He said: “I don’t know if the lads realise it. I think J-Rod (Jay Rodriguez) does. He understands what it means for the people of Burnley to win the league at Ewood Park, you couldn’t write it.

“And even the scenario of the game. After everybody’s speaking about how good we are on the ball, today to see how good we were defensively, winning challenges, second ball, crosses, everything else. That’s a side of the team I’m proud about as well.

“A day that will live forever for us and a tremendous achievement by the lads.

“There’s two awards that you win this season which is promotion and the league, and then there’s two more trophies to win, your two derbies.

“We’ve won all four this season. I know what those games have meant for me in my career.

“We’ve made memories for life. No one can take that away from us. We won the league at Ewood Park.”

Rovers are eighth, level on points with sixth-placed Sunderland. But their results, if not their performances, have tailed off badly with just one win in nine matches.

Blackburn Rovers v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
There was frustration for Blackburn boss Jon Dahl Tomasson (PA)

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson felt his side were the best team and believed they were denied an added-time penalty.

He said: “Obviously when you lose a game, you are disappointed. Especially against a rival.

“I know we are in two different places. They have played Premier League the last six seasons, with the Premier League experience and parachute money.
But I think actually we were the best team today. Before they scored a brilliant goal – all the credit to the lad -they didn’t have one shot on goal.

“We were missing, because we were playing the best side in the league, the quality in the last third to create a little bit more.

“So (I’m) disappointed to concede a goal after a great performance. On the other hand, the players kept going to the end.

“I haven’t complained about referees much this season. But in the end there was a penalty with the handball again, like Coventry.

“It’s important the referee gets those moments right. That is very disappointing. The linesman could see it.”

