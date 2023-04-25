Richie Wellens hails group mentality as 10-man Leyton Orient beat Mansfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Wellens hails group mentality as 10-man Leyton Orient beat Mansfield

By Press Association
Richie Wellens enjoyed a hard-fought win (Joe Giddens/PA)
Richie Wellens enjoyed a hard-fought win (Joe Giddens/PA)

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens was proud of his squad players who helped pull off a superb 2-1 win for the champions away at promotion-chasing Mansfield.

Wellens made six changes but saw his side storm back from behind to lead and then hold on for over half an hour with 10 men after Shadrach Ogie was sent off for bringing down Davis Keillor-Dunn when he ran clear.

“It was a really good away performance and just shows we’ve got a good group,” said Wellens.

“Because they train really well it allows them to go in and compete against a very good Mansfield side on the verge of the play-offs.

“It was surreal before the game. There has been pressure on us every single week to win. So when there is suddenly no pressure it’s the weirdest feeling.

“But once the game kicks off, the pride and winning mentality we’ve had all year kicks in.

“We deserved the win – we were outstanding.”

On the red card he said: “The sending-off changed the dynamics of the game and they put us under a bit of pressure and they could have scored a couple near the end.

“I will need to see it back. I thought at the time he touched it and showed great speed to get in and touch it back to the goalkeeper. He said he touched it and he is an honest player. If he says he touched it I believe him.”

Hiram Boateng set up Keillor-Dunn for a close range opener on 10 minutes.

But the Os levelled seven minutes later as Charlie Kelman headed in the rebound after a Craig Clay volley had come back off a post.

After Rhys Oates had seen Ogie clear his header off the Orient line the visitors went ahead on 31 minutes as Ruel Sotiriou tucked away a low Kieran Sadlier cross.

Orient held onto to what they had in the second half despite the red card and Stags are now outside the play-offs on goal difference with two to play.

Manager Nigel Clough said: “It was a very poor way to lose for the first time in 10 games.

“Having defended as well as we did on Saturday, we gave away the two goals today, despite it being against the best team in the league.

“At the other end we had 30 minutes against 10 men and didn’t carve out enough. And when we did we didn’t show the composure needed to get a goal.

“For their equaliser we were a bit unlucky as it came back off a post but they were alive to it. We weren’t. We were static.

“It could have rebounded off the post anywhere but went straight to their lad which seems to be the way at the moment.”

