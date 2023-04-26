On this day in 2021: England’s Fara Williams announces intention to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On this day in 2021: England’s Fara Williams announces intention to retire

By Press Association
England international Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)
England international Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

England’s most-capped player Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season, on this day in 2021.

The midfielder, who had been with Reading since 2017, made 172 appearances for her country and played in three World Cups.

She helped the Lionesses finish third at the 2015 World Cup and runners-up at Euro 2009, and also played for Great Britain during the London 2012 Olympics.

Fara Williams
Fara Williams made 172 appearances for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Her honours at club level included winning two Women’s Super League titles with Liverpool and the FA Cup with both Everton and Arsenal.

In a statement posted on social media, Williams wrote: “After much consideration and despite offers to remain within the game, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional football at the end of the season.

“It has been a pleasure and a privilege to have had a career of more than 20 years within the women’s game, with some incredible highs.

“Playing football is all I have ever known, but I am excited for the next chapter in my life. I look forward to remaining within the game, pursuing opportunities within the media and continuing my coaching badges.”

Weeks before announcing her retirement, Williams revealed she had been diagnosed with a kidney condition, nephrotic syndrome, in 2020 and admitted the illness had played a key role in her decision.

She told talkSPORT 2’s Women’s Football Weekly programme: “I didn’t want the illness to defeat me though, so I tried to fight on with the illness and try and play, and I didn’t feel ready to finish before I got the illness.

“I think it’s played a massive part in my decision in terms of considering my health, so I just think now is probably for me the right time to hang the boots up and see what’s out there for me next.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
2
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
3
Courier - Cheryl Peebles - Waid Academy - CR0035004 - Buckhaven - Picture Shows: GV of Levenmouth Academy, to go with article about how school league tables based on Higher pass rates don't tell the whole story, and outlining work going on at schools which traditionally don't do so well in these tables. 21/04/2022 - Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Fife teacher ‘met pupil at hotel to engage in sexual activity’
4
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that’s built to near Passivhaus standard
5
Graham Kyle of Dundee.
Concern grows for missing Dundee man
6
The new Burger King in Cupar.
Burger King and Starbucks included in plans for new Perth Broxden site
4
7
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre
8
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
9
Glamis House in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crisis-hit Glenrothes care service faces closure after latest scathing inspection report
10
Hamish Fraser used just local buses to get from Montrose to Westminster. Image: Hamish Fraser/Twitter
Angus teen uses just local buses to travel 600 miles to Westminster

More from The Courier

Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing local evacuations
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
The pair targeted takeaways, Turkish barbers and a florist in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee addicts raided chip shops, florist and barbers during Christmas run-in
England international Fara Williams announced she would retire at the end of the season on this day in 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)
QUIZ: Could you pass an exam? Test yourself with 10 questions posed in National…
Karen, Eoin and Colin Smith enjoy a pint outside at the Bank Bar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Friends reunited - where did you go for your first drinks as Covid restrictions…
Angus councillors want tougher rules on use of public money after independence campaign row
Gordon Morris has never forgotten his role in the smash-hit The Terror. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The joy of The Terror - Gordon Morris shares photos and memories as Ridley…
Dundee council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Dundee's SNP council administration branded 'toothless and incompetent' over smoke alarms scandal
Councillors Jane Ann Liston and Al Clark are happy cyclists can access St Andrews recycling centre.
Pedestrians told to get on their bikes at St Andrews recycling centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented