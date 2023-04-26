Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eddie Howe mindful of pitching Anthony Gordon into cauldron on return to Everton

By Press Association
Newcastle midfielder Anthony Gordon returns to former club Everton on Thursday evening (Steven Paston/PA)
Newcastle midfielder Anthony Gordon returns to former club Everton on Thursday evening (Steven Paston/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe will not shy away from pitching Anthony Gordon into a cauldron on his return to relegation-haunted Everton as he targets Champions League qualification.

The 22-year-old left Goodison Park in a £45million switch to the Magpies in January in acrimony, having made his name in the blue half of his native city.

Gordon has had to remain patient since – although he allowed his frustration to get the better of him when he was substituted at Brentford earlier this month – having started just two games for his new club, but will hope to play a significant role on familiar territory on Thursday evening.

Asked if he had to be mindful of the hostile reception the youngster could receive, head coach Howe, who has a doubt over defender Fabian Schar, replied: “You don’t want to have or do anything that impacts the team, which is the most important thing.

“This is something surrounding the game, but is not influencing the game in terms of tactical preparation.

“There is nothing I can do to change that. It’s something we need to be mindful of, but I’m not too sure – other than concentrating on how we play – what we can do.”

In a terse announcement of Gordon’s departure, Everton confirmed the player, who had been confronted by angry fans as he left Goodison following a 2-1 defeat by Southampton in January, had submitted a formal transfer request.

Anthony Gordon left Everton amid acrimony in January
Anthony Gordon left Everton amid acrimony in January (John Walton/PA)

He has since insisted the situation surrounding his departure was “misconstrued”, but whether he has a point to prove on his return, Howe – who revealed he would speak to the midfielder before the game – insisted he had to play the game rather than the occasion.

The 45-year-old said: “It’s staying very present and not thinking too much, just play the game – which is easier said than done in that environment where probably all eyes will be, he’ll feel, focused on him.

“I don’t want it to become a big talking point in the game.

“For me, it’s not important. It’s important for Anthony and it’s important that he comes through the game in a good way, but what’s important is that the team functions and we show our best selves.”

Seven of Gordon’s nine Newcastle appearances to date, the last of them in Sunday’s 6-1 Premier League romp against top-four rivals Tottenham, have come from the bench and while he is pleased with his contribution to date, Howe is confident there is more to come from him.

He said: “We have seen glimpses of potential, glimpses of what he can do. Putting it all together for 90 minutes, we have not seen that yet.

“I am really pleased with him and I know he will be a high-quality player for us in the future and I know he is going to be the right signing for us because of the way he has reacted to the move.”

Sunday’s rout of Spurs re-ignited the Magpies’ European charge and Howe and his players are in no mood to relax as the season’s climax approaches.

He said: “It’s hugely important that we don’t settle, that after a victory like we had on Sunday, we don’t sit back and relax with that.

“That is the wrong emotion. We have to use the confidence we have from the game, the way we played, the manner of the performance and use it to fuel us even more to try and recreate those moments again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
Larry Robb and the injury to his head.
Boy, 7, left with ‘sickening’ head injury after attack in Angus playpark
3
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
4
4
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
5
Goodwin knows the job is far from done. Image: Shutterstock
Jim Goodwin reveals message he is drumming home to Dundee United players as Tannadice…
6
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
7
Ian Fiddes as Lindee Wickers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tributes paid to ‘talented and beautiful’ Dundee drag queen
8
Dundee fans celebrate Lyall Cameron's goal at Cove Rangers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee fans react to ‘joke’ away allocation for potential title-decider at Queen’s Park
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Daniel Tarbet appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth plumber loses job over single-metre drink-drive in city centre

More from The Courier

John Grover from Rosyth was killed in the crash in December 2021. Image: Police Scotland.
Van driver jailed after killing care home chef from Fife as he changed tyre…
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
John Dixon was born in Perth and spent most of his working life as a saturation diver.
John Dixon: Perth-born diver and Dundee classic car enthusiast dies
The Kia Sportage.
Road Test: Kia Sportage a well kitted out family SUV with superb warranty
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over 'attack' on Angus 7-year-old
Mulgrew has been resurgent in recent games. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Mulgrew on recovery from Ross County rock-bottom as Dundee United star tips…
Steve Herkes, managing director of Gilson Gray Financial Management, RS Robertsons managing director Gordon Laing and head of Gilson Gray's Dundee office, Lindsay Darroch. Image: Gilson Gray.
Dundee legal firm adds 12 staff after acquiring Fife rival
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad's death
Craig Levein. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Craig Levein claims football agent threatened to shoot him

Editor's Picks

Most Commented