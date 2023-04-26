Ruben Neves savours ‘really important’ Wolves win but not getting carried away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ruben Neves savours ‘really important’ Wolves win but not getting carried away

By Press Association
Ruben Neves wrapped up Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace (David Davies/PA)
Ruben Neves wrapped up Wolves’ win over Crystal Palace (David Davies/PA)

Ruben Neves hailed Wolves’ home comforts after they moved to the brink of Premier League safety with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Molineux.

The captain scored a late penalty to wrap up the victory after Joachim Andersen’s early own goal had given Wolves the perfect start on Tuesday evening.

The result lifted Julen Lopetegui’s side nine points clear of the drop zone with five games left.

Wolves have now gone three consecutive home games without conceding a goal and have won four of their last five at Molineux.

“We thought a lot about this game. We’ve been in good form playing at home, so we wanted to continue that,” Neves told the club’s website.

“We spoke a lot before the game started, a massive game for us, that it was really important for us in our fight.

“But it’s not done yet. We still have five games to play. Anything can happen in the Premier League but this one was, of course, really important.

“I speak a lot with other players from other teams and they say it’s really hard to come here and play because the atmosphere is, for me, one of the best in the Premier League.

“It’s really hard to come and play at Molineux, we know that, and we need to use that and enjoy that on the pitch – that’s what we wanted to do.

“Three wins at home from the last three games, so really good for us, really important for the league.

“There was a bit of pressure in the second half from Palace, they have a lot of talented players so it’s really hard to play against them.

“We kept our goal safe and then at the end was really important, Pedro Neto ran to press and fortunately we scored the second.”

Wolves are now level on points with Palace, who lost for the first time since Roy Hodgson returned to the club last month in place of the sacked Patrick Vieira.

“He has given us belief and confidence in ourselves to play how we can,” midfielder Eberechi Eze told his club’s website.

“It has shown in our performances. We know with games like that there are opportunities and chances we can take.

“We will be positive and move onto the next game. (The midfield changes) gave us more energy. With fresh legs in midfield, we know what that can do. We all know our jobs and our roles, in and out of possession.

“It was a tough one but we are going to move on, be positive and take it into the next game.”

