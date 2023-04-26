Hartlepool put up for sale with club on brink of relegation from Football League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hartlepool put up for sale with club on brink of relegation from Football League

By Press Association
Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh says the club is up for sale (Will Matthews/PA)
Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh says the club is up for sale (Will Matthews/PA)

Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh has announced that the struggling club will be put up for sale.

The decision comes towards the end of a difficult season for Pools, who are all but relegated from Sky Bet League Two as they currently sit second bottom and six points from safety with only two games remaining.

Their last game against drop rivals Crawley on Saturday saw Scott Lindsey’s visitors pick up a huge three points in the battle for survival with a 2-0 win at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“This comes as an incredibly tough decision, perhaps the toughest I have ever had to make, but I will formally be putting the club up for sale,” Singh said on the Hartlepool website.

“It is certainly not what I had intended to do but I feel I must listen to the voices from Saturday.

“I am hurting and deeply upset following Saturday. I do want to apologise to all the genuine fans for the shortcomings on the playing side. This season has been nowhere near good enough and I will elaborate on that in due course.

“As a local person I stepped in to help Hartlepool when it was in danger of ceasing to exist and I have done my utmost. Despite what some people might what to believe or portray, the club is in a much more secure position behind the scenes than when I arrived.

“I find some of the comments that are being made and the abuse that myself, my family and some staff have received incredibly difficult to hear and digest. I have dedicated my time, energy and money to help the club with the right intentions.

“Since my very first interview, I have always said that I will not stand in the way of other another owner or investors who have the right intentions and backing. I will now make that opportunity formally public and promote it.”

Singh also confirmed that John Askey will remain as manager going into next season.

Askey became Hartlepool’s third manager this term following Keith Curle’s departure in February 2023. He led the team on an encouraging eight-game unbeaten run, but their last three games have ended in defeat.

“John Askey will be the manager of this football club next season,” Singh added.

“I have sat down with John and Darren (Kelly) our sporting director to assure them, and all the fans, that I will remain fully committed to the success of Hartlepool both on and off the pitch until the club is sold.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
6

More from The Courier

Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh says the club is up for sale (Will Matthews/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase
Kezia Dugdale and Jenny Gilruth both in white dresses at their wedding.
KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about Jenny and I's political differences than our gender…
James McPake said Kevin O'Hara's appeal has been rejected. Images: SNS.
James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O'Hara has appeal rejected
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its 'death knell', MSPs…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented