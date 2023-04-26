Traditional 3pm kick-off for 2023 FA Cup final between Manchester rivals

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.

The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.

The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.

On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.

𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗙𝗜𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 📆 The FA Cup final will take place on Saturday 3 June at 15:00 (UK) 🏆 pic.twitter.com/qbRCVliu3U — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 26, 2023

The FA confirmed the winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million.

ITV’s coverage of the final will be immediately preceded by the Derby from Epsom. The race will start at 1.30pm, with coverage starting at 12.30pm and FA Cup final build-up starting at 2.15pm.

The kick-off time is a direct clash with that of the Women’s Champions League final in Eindhoven that could feature Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea play the second leg of their semi-final away against Barcelona on Thursday, trailing 1-0 from leg one, while Arsenal host Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium on Monday with their last-four tie level at 2-2 after the initial encounter.