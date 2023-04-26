Mark Allen reaches last four at The Crucible with hard-fought win over Jak Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mark Allen reaches last four at The Crucible with hard-fought win over Jak Jones

By Press Association
Mark Allen celebrates beat Jak Jones to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mark Allen celebrates beat Jak Jones to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mark Allen reached the semi-finals of the World Championship for just the second time in his career with a hard-fought win over qualifier Jak Jones.

Allen was far from his fluent best and made just one break over 70, but took advantage of a nervy display in the final session from debutant Jones to secure a 13-10 victory.

“It was never in doubt was it?” a relieved Allen joked after reaching the last four at The Crucible for the first time since 2009.

“It was a complete slog to be honest. The first session was really good but I was awful after that and it was just a matter of digging deep, trying to stay as positive as possible and trying to get 13 frames. That’s what I did.”

Asked what had been the deciding factor, Allen told the BBC: “The safety (department) in the end. We both missed balls.

“I felt like as the match went on he was getting more edgy but I wasn’t playing well enough to capitalise, so it was just a matter of staying patient and taking my chances when they came.

“It wasn’t pretty, I’m sure it wasn’t pretty to watch but I couldn’t care less. I’m in the semis.

“I don’t mean this to sound bad to Jak, but that was like a three or four out of 10 performance. That really wasn’t good. But mentally I was like a 12 out of 10 and ready for anything.

Jak Jones
Jak Jones (left) congratulates Mark Allen on winning their quarter-final in the Cazoo World Snooker Championship (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Sometimes that’s more important and that’s a match I would have lost a few years ago.”

With the contest finely poised at 8-8, Jones won the opening frame on Wednesday with a break of 77 before contributions of 66 and 64 from Allen edged him back in front as Jones missed a number of simple pots.

To his credit, the Welshman composed himself quickly to draw level with a break of 124 which was a total clearance in every sense as he deliberately potted the white along with the final black.

However, Allen took the next frame after twice trapping his opponent in costly snookers and a break of 64 then moved the left-hander to within one of victory at 12-10.

Jones was left needing two snookers to keep the match alive and got them both before playing a poor safety on the green, but was handed a lifeline when Allen failed to pot it into the yellow pocket.

That proved to be a short-lived reprieve, though, Jones leaving Allen a thin pot on the brown which he duly pocketed before adding the blue to seal victory.

Jones, who had beaten Ali Carter and former champion Neil Robertson to reach the quarter-finals, said: “I suppose it’s a decent tournament but so disappointed with how I played in this match. It was just a terrible match.

“(I was) missing easy balls, which I haven’t really done for the whole tournament, and then I suppose the occasion got on top of me a little bit.”

On the other table, Anthony McGill and Si Jiahui resumed at 4-4 and shared the eight frames of their second session to remain locked together at 8-8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
6

More from The Courier

Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
Mark Allen celebrates beat Jak Jones to reach the semi-finals of the Cazoo World Snooker Championship in Sheffield (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase
Kezia Dugdale and Jenny Gilruth both in white dresses at their wedding.
KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about Jenny and I's political differences than our gender…
James McPake said Kevin O'Hara's appeal has been rejected. Images: SNS.
James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O'Hara has appeal rejected
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its 'death knell', MSPs…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented