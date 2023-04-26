Kelly Smith to join Arsenal’s coaching staff until end of the WSL season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelly Smith to join Arsenal’s coaching staff until end of the WSL season

By Press Association
Kelly Smith is joining the Arsenal first-team coaching set-up (Doug Peters/PA)
Former Arsenal striker Kelly Smith has joined the Women’s Super League club’s coaching staff until the end of the season.

The PA news agency understands the 44-year-old is joining the first-team set-up on an informal basis, working with the squad a couple of times a week, and will be in the technical area for next Monday’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Wolfsburg at the Emirates Stadium.

Smith has been working at Arsenal’s girls’ academy while completing her A License with the Professional Footballers’ Association.

Across three spells playing for the Gunners, from 1996 to when she retired in 2017, Smith scored 125 goals in 144 appearances and helped them claim a glut of silverware.

That included winning a quadruple in 2007, with her having netted 30 goals in 34 games across the four competitions.

She also scored 46 times for England – a record Lionesses haul until Ellen White surpassed it in November 2021 – and played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics.

Smith told the Times: “After speaking with (Arsenal manager) Jonas (Eidevall) and Clare (Wheatley, the club’s head of women’s football) it was a really easy decision to join the coaching set-up here.

Smith celebrates with the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)
“The club have been really supportive in helping me complete my A License and take the next step in my own post-playing career.

“It’s an exciting time to become part of this team – we’ve seen over the past few weeks just how resilient and together they are and I’m look forward to working with them more closely on and off the pitch at this key point in the season.

“I love this club and it’s such a great feeling to be wearing the Arsenal badge once more.”

Eidevall’s side, who won the Continental Tyres League Cup last month, drew 2-2 in the first leg of the Wolfsburg tie last weekend, fighting back after going 2-0 down. They are currently fourth in the WSL table, six points behind leaders Manchester United with a game in hand.

