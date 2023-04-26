Gary O’Neil knows Bournemouth can move closer to survival with Southampton win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary O’Neil knows Bournemouth can move closer to survival with Southampton win

By Press Association
Gary O’Neil’s side face Saints next (John Walton/PA)
Gary O'Neil's side face Saints next (John Walton/PA)

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil admits his side can take a huge step towards Premier League survival with victory at bottom side Southampton.

The Cherries have won four of their last seven matches to boost their hopes of staying up and another win on Thursday would move them on to 36 points with five games left.

O’Neil told a press conference: “The closer to the end you get when there’s a couple or a few games left, it becomes clear what may be needed and what may not.

“At this point there are so many permutations still that we focus purely on trying to win our next game still.

“I’m not sure I can imagine a team being relegated with 36 (points) this season. I think it’s possible, so we definitely will not be setting 36 as our goal, not that we will set a points tally.

“Thirty-six would not be something that I’m aiming for in my mind.

“Aiming to leave St Mary’s with 36 hopefully and then we’ll address the next game after that and see where we are and that’s the mentality we’ve taken from the start.”

Southampton go into the game on the back of a 3-3 draw with leaders Arsenal, having surrendered a two-goal lead in the dying minutes at the Emirates Stadium.

Ruben Selles’ side are without a win in seven games heading into the crunch clash, but O’Neil feels there is plenty of fight left in them.

He said: “They’ve made big improvements since the new head coach took over and they’re not really in relegation form since he’s taken the job.

“It’s not like we’re going to a team that are losing every week and have been rooted to the bottom of the table because they’re in terrible form.

“They’re putting in some really good performances and picking up some good results. If anyone is in any doubt, then I can assure them it’ll be a really tough game for us.”

The meeting at St Mary’s comes four days after a 4-0 home defeat to West Ham and three before the visit of another relegation rival in Leeds.

O’Neil said: “Obviously it’s a three-game week for us, so we may have to freshen things up here and there and move a few things around.

“We’ve got two big games in quick succession, so we’ll need to utilise this big squad for it.”

O’Neil is hopeful midfielder Joe Rothwell will return on Thursday after he was substituted with a mild hamstring problem at half-time against the Hammers.

Midfielder Hamed Traore and on-loan defender Jack Stephens are both injured.

