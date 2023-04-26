Fan group criticises idea of a Champions League final held in the United States

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Fan group criticises idea of a Champions League final held in the United States

By Press Association
Suggestions the Champions League final could be staged on a different continent have been criticised (Adam Davy/PA)
Suggestions the Champions League final could be staged on a different continent have been criticised (Adam Davy/PA)

UEFA staging the Champions League final in the United States has echoes of the Premier League’s doomed ‘Game 39′ plan about it, according to the Football Supporters’ Association.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told American media outlet Men In Blazers it was “possible” a future final could be played in the US in future.

“This year (the final) is in Istanbul, (20)24 is London and ’25 is Munich and after that, let’s see. It’s possible,” he said.

However, fans’ group the FSA has taken a dim view of the suggestion.

“Matchgoing supporters would not welcome the idea of playing the Champions League final in the US or any other continent away from Europe,” the organisation said.

“There are echoes of ‘Game 39’ which would have taken Premier League fixtures around the planet – and the FSA rejected that concept too.”

‘Game 39’ was a proposal from the Premier League in 2008 to play an extra round of domestic top-flight matches outside England, which ultimately came to nothing.

Ceferin spoke favourably in the interview about the appeal of top-level European football in the US, where UEFA has done a six-year deal for its club tournaments worth a reported 1.5 billion US dollars (£1.2bn).

Many sports events have been played outside of their ‘home’ location in recent years, with the NFL commonly staging regular-season matches in London.

The NFL has successfully staged regular season games outside the United States, including in London
The NFL has successfully staged regular season games outside the United States, including in London (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The PA news agency understands discussions around a summer ‘opening tournament’ to replace the existing UEFA Super Cup are still ongoing, but calendar issues are one of the major difficulties.

The introduction of a Club World Cup every fourth summer from 2025 adds further complication to that. The possibility of a summer ‘opening tournament’ – albeit not a commitment to stage one – has even featured in television rights sale documents for the 2024 to 2027 cycle.

Moving a Champions League final outside Europe would have less of a calendar impact than a summer tournament, but appears to be a tougher sell to fans.

However, one senior executive in European football said a trip to New York for an English fan was arguably no more onerous than going to Baku or another eastern European city.

For a Champions League final to be played in the US, it would require approval from the national federation, US Soccer, as well as the continental confederation CONCACAF and world governing body FIFA.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
2
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
6

More from The Courier

Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
Suggestions the Champions League final could be staged on a different continent have been criticised (Adam Davy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase
Kezia Dugdale and Jenny Gilruth both in white dresses at their wedding.
KEZIA DUGDALE: People care more about Jenny and I's political differences than our gender…
James McPake said Kevin O'Hara's appeal has been rejected. Images: SNS.
James McPake calls for better communication with referees as Kevin O'Hara has appeal rejected
Dogs racing at Thornton Stadium.
Forcing unlicensed Fife dog track to be regulated would be its 'death knell', MSPs…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented