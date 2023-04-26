Ryan Reynolds tries to lure Gareth Bale to Wrexham – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 26.

Football

Wrexham continued their pursuit of Gareth Bale.

I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season. ⛳️ — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2023

Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 26, 2023

Villa players reflected on Tuesday’s triumph.

Good morning 🫡 happy to finally chip in with a goal & get a massive 3 points. We keep going 💜 pic.twitter.com/r1BfNtV6qw — Tyrone Mings (@TyroneMings) April 26, 2023

Big win at home 😍 pic.twitter.com/7eLdNU92TY — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) April 26, 2023

Callum Wilson shared his recent visit to a local foodbank.

Last week, I visited @GFoodbank to discuss the challenges they’re facing & see first-hand the amazing work they are doing in the community. As someone who grew up in a household that benefited from the support of a local food bank, it’s an issue that’s very personal to me. pic.twitter.com/cwzYT7iIGI — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) April 26, 2023

Chris Kamara launched his new book.

Delighted to announce the launch of my new book with Pan Macmillan – Kammy: My Unbelievable Life!The last two years has been the most challenging of my life, so a big thanks to all you well wishers who have got me through it.I've had an action-packed career, but it hasn't… https://t.co/4GwsFbyJoJ — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) April 26, 2023

Jermaine Jenas was back in the hot seat.

England turned the clock back.

The goal from Gazza 🔥The interview with Sir Bobby ❤️#OnThisDay in 1989, Paul Gascoigne opened his account for the #ThreeLions! pic.twitter.com/tsHXffavpK — England (@England) April 26, 2023

Rugby Union

Greig Laidlaw called time on his career.

Jason Robinson reminisced.

Tennis

Andy Murray got something off his chest.

What are the worst or most ridiculous sporting clichés? In tennis “it’s never good to win a set 6 love” is a shocker 👎 — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) April 26, 2023

Roger Federer flew to the Big Apple.

Golf

Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were in Singapore.

Athletics

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill had fun on The Wheel.

Darts

Home comforts for Michael van Gerwen.

Mijn favoriete @PDCEurope evenement van het jaar! Nog een paar tickets beschikbaar 🎫 https://t.co/ZAh8BssKDq pic.twitter.com/vBUPfN1B5C — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) April 26, 2023

NFL

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers turned up to his new place of work.