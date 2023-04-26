I’m not in cuckooland – Chris Woakes does not expect to walk back into Test team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m not in cuckooland – Chris Woakes does not expect to walk back into Test team

By Press Association
Chris Woakes has not played a Test since a March 2022 series defeat in the West Indies (Adam Davy/PA)
Chris Woakes has not played a Test since a March 2022 series defeat in the West Indies (Adam Davy/PA)

Chris Woakes is aiming to bowl himself into contention for this summer’s Ashes but believes he would be in “cuckooland” to think he can walk straight back into the Test side after a year away.

Woakes won the last of his 45 caps in the West Indies in March 2022, the series before the team’s remarkable reinvention under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, before missing the entire 2022 campaign with a collection of injuries picked up over the course of a long and taxing winter.

The 34-year-old all-rounder regained fitness just in time to help his country to the T20 World Cup in Australia and he now has a red-ball renaissance on his mind.

Woakes made his first-class return for Warwickshire last week, taking five wickets in an innings victory over Kent, and is looking to more of the same against defending county champions Surrey over the next four days.

And while he is eager to put up the kind of numbers that will catapult him up the pecking order, cracking a side that has won 10 out of its last 12 games and consistently bowled opposition out twice is no easy feat.

“The first Test of the Ashes series is at Edgbaston, my home ground, all that jazz, but I know if everyone is fit tomorrow and that team is picked, I won’t be in it,” he said.

“That’s the reality of it. A lot can happen in two months, people get injured and lose form, but I’m not in cuckooland thinking I’m going to play that first Ashes Test if the team was picked tomorrow.

“To get back into that team is tricky but there is a huge chance, if we get it right over a five-match series, that we could win a home Ashes so you want to give yourself the best opportunity to be part of that.

“By no means do I expect to walk back into the team but I feel like with my experience, my record in England, if I can put in some performances early season for Warwickshire in the next few games, then hopefully that gives me a chance of being in and around the squad.

“Looking back, I definitely did stretch myself too thin. I was pretty cooked by that West Indies series. The surfaces we played on were horrendous to be brutally honest and that whole winter was just physically and mentally quite tiring.

“I did give Ben a call to see if I needed to change anything. Obviously he couldn’t give me any guarantees about the first Ashes Test but he said ‘if you’re playing well and being around red-ball cricket, of course you’re likely to be there or thereabouts’.”

While Woakes accepts he may not be lining up at his home ground against Australia in June, he is hoping to explore new ground by making a belated appearance there in the orange jersey of Birmingham Phoenix.

Woakes has spoken to captain Stokes about how he returns to the team
Woakes has spoken to captain Stokes about how he returns to the team (PA)

Fitness problems and international commitments meant a commentary gig is the closest he has come to making his Hundred debut, but he is keen to put that right in the third season and see how his white-ball skills stack up in the format.

“I haven’t played a Hundred game yet, so it would be nice to turn out for the team. I’d like to have done it already but haven’t had the opportunity,” he said.

“You always want to make sure you keep moving forward and evolving as a player. I’m 34 now but I still feel like I can get better and learn new tricks. You have no choice as a bowler because as soon as you get lined up, it can be a tough day at the office.

“Fingers crossed I can play a good part in it this year.”

