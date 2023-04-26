Who have been the star men in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning season?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield United have been promoted to the Premier League after beating West Brom.

The 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane sees them join Burnley in the automatic promotion spots in the Championship, returning to the top flight after two seasons away.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of their key players.

Iliman Ndiaye

Even better in slow motion. 😉 Goal No.14 for @iliman_ndiaye. 🤤🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/s5HSnY31KM — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 17, 2023

The 23-year-old was playing at non-league Boreham Wood when the Blades brought him to the club in 2019 and he has enjoyed his breakthrough season. He is the club’s top scorer with 13 league goals and added eight assists. His ability to beat players and get out of tight situations has made him one of the most entertaining strikers to watch this season and saw Everton try and sign him in the January transfer window.

James McAtee

Big things are expected of the Manchester City loanee by his parent club and a brilliant spell at Bramall Lane shows he is on the right track. With his twinkle toes and his ability to spot a pass, McAtee has been one of United’s main attacking threats, both from the off and when he has come on from the bench.

Anel Ahmedhodzic

The Sweden turned Bosnia international signed from Malmo last summer and has been one of the club’s best signings in recent years. The defender, who has played right side of a three-man defence, is physical and strong and has been a threat when asked to bomb forward.

Sander Berge

Sander Berge has been a Rolls Royce in the Blades midfield this season (David Davies/PA)

Berge is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder, never looking like he breaks sweat and so calm and composed in possession. The Norway international’s exceptionally large frame has provided the physical presence in the middle of the park. He is definitely one player who is ready-made for the Premier League.

Wes Foderingham

Clean sheet Wes! 🧤 A 15th clean sheet of the season for our goalkeeper, @wes_foderingham! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/86PSBJeigk — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 1, 2023

Despite two red cards, Foderingham has been a solid and reassuring presence in goal. Given the Blades’ dominance in the majority of games, he has never been too busy but his handling, commandment of the area and distribution have all been a key factor in their success.