Who have been the star men in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Who have been the star men in Sheffield United’s promotion-winning season?

By Press Association
Iliman Ndiaye has been one of Sheffield United’s star players (Danny Lawson/PA)
Iliman Ndiaye has been one of Sheffield United’s star players (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sheffield United have been promoted to the Premier League after beating West Brom.

The 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane sees them join Burnley in the automatic promotion spots in the Championship, returning to the top flight after two seasons away.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of their key players.

Iliman Ndiaye

The 23-year-old was playing at non-league Boreham Wood when the Blades brought him to the club in 2019 and he has enjoyed his breakthrough season. He is the club’s top scorer with 13 league goals and added eight assists. His ability to beat players and get out of tight situations has made him one of the most entertaining strikers to watch this season and saw Everton try and sign him in the January transfer window.

James McAtee

Big things are expected of the Manchester City loanee by his parent club and a brilliant spell at Bramall Lane shows he is on the right track. With his twinkle toes and his ability to spot a pass, McAtee has been one of United’s main attacking threats, both from the off and when he has come on from the bench.

Anel Ahmedhodzic

The Sweden turned Bosnia international signed from Malmo last summer and has been one of the club’s best signings in recent years. The defender, who has played right side of a three-man defence, is physical and strong and has been a threat when asked to bomb forward.

Sander Berge

Sander Berge has been a Rolls Royce in the Blades midfield this season
Sander Berge has been a Rolls Royce in the Blades midfield this season (David Davies/PA)

Berge is a Rolls-Royce of a midfielder, never looking like he breaks sweat and so calm and composed in possession. The Norway international’s exceptionally large frame has provided the physical presence in the middle of the park. He is definitely one player who is ready-made for the Premier League.

Wes Foderingham

Despite two red cards, Foderingham has been a solid and reassuring presence in goal. Given the Blades’ dominance in the majority of games, he has never been too busy but his handling, commandment of the area and distribution have all been a key factor in their success.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The images were found on the man's iPhone. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath father extorted nude pictures from his teenage daughter
2
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of Dave McArthur.
Former Montrose football star jailed for causing Fife dad’s death
3
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
4
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
5
The wall in George Street, Blairgowrie.
Removal of Blairgowrie wall compared to ‘burning historical books’
6
The incident took place in a park in Ferryden.
Boy, 12, reported to authorities over ‘attack’ on Angus 7-year-old
7
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.
Dundee technical director Gordon Strachan rules out return to management
8
Crows of jubilant Brechin City players and supporters.
JAMIE GILLIES: Brechin City Highland League triumph is about much more than football
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
3
10
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee’s SNP council administration branded ‘toothless and incompetent’ over smoke alarms scandal
9

More from The Courier

Former Partick Thistle midfielder Charlie Reilly celebrates with the League One trophy and winner's medal.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer opens up on Albion Rovers kid Charlie Reilly ahead of…
Steven MacLean is back on the training ground. Image: SNS.
Steven MacLean demands St Johnstone players 'get in the box and on the end…
Glenn Middleton after scoring against Hibs this term. Image: SNS
Glenn Middleton returns to Dundee United training as Dylan Levitt comeback hope springs
Mark Ross (left) and Kenny Muir were investigated over the scandal
Dundee council chiefs refuse to reveal key details of smoke alarm scandal to public
Over 3,000 Dundee fans packed the away end at Gayfield. Image: SNS.
RAB DOUGLAS: Dundee right to fight Queen's Park in ticket row and can use…
Frank To. Image: Frank To
Dundee artist Frank To exhibits alongside Banksy and Damien Hirst
Margaret Wilkes presents Bartholomew Globe to James Cheshire in Perth
RSGS: Geography professor 'delighted' to receive prestigious award in Perth
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2023 line-up revealed
black and white photo of Jim McLean and players with the league cup in Dundee City Square in 1983
STEVE FINAN: Let's pack out City Square again and mark Dundee United's 1983 league…
Iliman Ndiaye has been one of Sheffield United’s star players (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Rapist jailed and drunken police chase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented