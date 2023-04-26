Ryan Mason ready for second spell as Spurs caretaker after past ‘uncertainty’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Mason ready for second spell as Spurs caretaker after past ‘uncertainty’

By Press Association
Ryan Mason has been asked to lead Tottenham for the final six matches of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ryan Mason has been asked to lead Tottenham for the final six matches of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ryan Mason has insisted he now feels ready to be Tottenham manager after experiencing a level of “uncertainty” during his first caretaker spell in charge.

Mason became the youngest ever Premier League boss in 2021 when he replaced Jose Mourinho for the final month of the season and he is back in the role after Cristian Stellini was dismissed following Sunday’s 6-1 thrashing at Newcastle.

The 31-year-old is Spurs’ third manager of the campaign but believes he is better equipped to steer the ship this time having spent the last 18 months as first-team coach at his boyhood club.

Ryan Mason
Ryan Mason took the reins from Jose Mourinho in 2021 (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“At that time did I know I was ready? There was a lot of uncertainty but looking at it now, I know I’m ready to help the group and deal with the situation in a good way,” Mason reiterated.

“I’m young, yes, but not in terms of a coach. Six years of coaching solid is a long time.

“A normal player retires at 35 and if you fast forward six years then you’re 40, 41 and the perception is probably totally different.

“In terms of my age I may be young but not in terms of my coaching experience.

“Obviously there are ambitions when you start coaching and you chase things, but I’ve always lived in a way which is to deal with what is happening right now and never take your eye off the ball.

“I’m ready for this situation and I feel like the players know I’m ready as well. The focus is on these next six games and then in the summer we will see what the best situation is for the football club.”

A number of Mason’s old team-mates have left Tottenham during the past two years but several do remain at the club and the likes of Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Harry Kane form part of the squad’s leadership group.

Yet the former Spurs midfielder is adamant he will have no issue making difficult decisions over the next month.

Mason added: “Honestly, I believe in this group and I believe in these players.

“Last season we finished the season exceptionally well and sometimes in football it is a deeper thing than just having players. It is more about the environment and the mindset or confidence.

“There are so many factors that can affect results.

“Naturally in the last two years since I have been in the first team coaching it is not a friendship, it is a professional working relationship.

“There is respect there – there has always been respect there –  but ultimately they knew two years ago and they know now that I am a decision-maker. That’s my job.

“They are going to have to respect that and understand that and I am going to make decisions which I feel are the best for the team to get a result.”

Previously part of Antonio Conte’s coaching staff, Mason remained respectful of the Italian despite a difficult campaign for the club.

He did highlight the mid-season World Cup and the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone as decisive factors.

Ryan Mason, right, and Antonio Conte, left
Mason, right, stuck by Antonio Conte during tough times at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

But Mason said: “First of all I am not going to get drawn into speaking about Antonio and Cristian because I worked with them for a long time and I am grateful for the opportunity I had with them.

“I learnt a lot from them and their team as well. How they managed things was how they managed things.

“My job and their job is to get results on the football pitch. How you set a culture and environment differs from every single individual but I know what I want to do and I am clear with that.”

