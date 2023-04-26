We’ve got to enjoy this – Paul Heckingbottom ready to party after promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We’ve got to enjoy this – Paul Heckingbottom ready to party after promotion

By Press Association
Paul Heckingbottom’s side won promotion back to the Premier League (David Davies/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom’s side won promotion back to the Premier League (David Davies/PA)

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom urged his side to enjoy themselves after clinching promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 win over West Brom at Bramall Lane.

Second-half goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic gave the Blades, who lost in the play-offs last term, the victory they needed to seal their return to the top flight.

Heckingbottom said: “I said to the players before the game we got so close to promotion last season. We’ve got to enjoy this, you enjoy every win and when it’s a win as special and significant as this, we are going to have a good time.

“I thought in the second half we were much better, we stepped on to them a lot more and we changed the midfield around slightly, we went to a three-man midfield.

Sheffield United celebrate
Sheffield United secured their return to the Premier League (David Davies/PA)

“West Brom are very well organised and if we didn’t get through them in the first two or three passes, they had two banks of four and were difficult to break down and were breaking on us. So we had to work hard but we’ve had that in every game.

“I think you have to be motivated by winning; you’ve got to take the risks. You may end up failing or doing things that cost you your job but you’ve got to go for it.

“I don’t think it will sink in for a while but I’m just determined to enjoy tonight and make sure everyone else enjoys tonight. It’s a shame we’ve got three more games left!”

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan said his team, two points off the play-off places, are going to fight to win their remaining two games.

Corberan said: “For me, we played with personality, even if we didn’t achieve the result we wanted to. I think the team was competing well enough until the first goal.

“We had a big chance early on but unfortunately we couldn’t score. The players have put a lot of effort in and I have to give them credit because they were trying to be brave.

“It was an even game and then we conceded the goal which unbalanced the game and emotionally it was difficult to change the result.

“The way to change games like these is to attack but in the last third of the pitch we didn’t find the solutions to connect and create something else.

“They were better than us in the attacking half and we couldn’t find a way to unbalance the game like they did.

“Until the end we are going to fight to win football games. We have six points left to play for and we have to be determined to give our best and be focused on what we have to do.”

