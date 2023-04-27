Landmark images from old and new stadiums as Wembley celebrates 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landmark images from old and new stadiums as Wembley celebrates 100th birthday

By Press Association
England captain Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup at Wembley at the end of the 1966 final (PA Archive)
England captain Bobby Moore lifted the World Cup at Wembley at the end of the 1966 final (PA Archive)

Wembley will celebrate its 100th birthday on Friday, the anniversary of the first FA Cup final it hosted between Bolton and West Ham.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the landmark moments from the old and the new stadiums.

FA Cup – Bolton v West Ham – Wembley Stadium
King George V (on right of the elevated box) looked on as Bolton and West Ham contested the first-ever FA Cup final to be held at a packed Wembley on April 28, 1923 (PA Archive)
King George VI shakes hands with members of the Millwall team before kick off in the Wartime Cup Final on April 7, 1945
King George VI shook hands with members of the Millwall team before kick-off in the Wartime Cup final on April 7, 1945 (PA Archive)
Stanley Matthews, right, is held aloft after helping Blackpool beat Bolton 4-3 in the 1953 FA Cup final. The match would become known as 'the Matthews final' because of the winger's impact on proceedings
Stanley Matthews (right) was held aloft after helping Blackpool beat Bolton 4-3 in the 1953 FA Cup final. The match would become known as ‘the Matthews final’ because of the winger’s impact on proceedings (PA Archive)
Soccer – Friendly – England v Hungary – Wembley Stadium
Hungary goalkeeper Sandor Geller (right) embraced captain Ferenc Puskas after the eastern Europeans beat England 6-3 in 1953, a first home defeat to a country outside Great Britain and Ireland in England’s history (PA Archive)
Harry Bergqvist Ski Jumping at Wembley
Wembley was not just a football venue. Here, Harry Bergqvist, a 28-year-old insurance agent and national champion of Sweden, took on a 150-foot high ski jump built for the International Ski Jumping and Winter Sports Exhibition in May 1961 (PA Archive)
Cassius Clay, who would later change his name to Muhammad Ali, takes on Henry Cooper in a heavyweight boxing match at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 1963
Cassius Clay, who would later change his name to Muhammad Ali, took on Henry Cooper in a heavyweight boxing match at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 1963 (PA Archive)
Soccer – FIFA World Cup England 1966 – Opening Match – Group One – England v Uruguay – Wembley Stadium
Schoolboys dressed in the kits of the competing nations lined up on the Wembley pitch during the opening ceremony of the 1966 World Cup finals on July 11 of that year. England took on Uruguay in the first match (PA Archive)
They think it's all over....England’s Geoff Hurst cracks a shot past German goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski to give England a 4-2 lead over West Germany in the dying seconds of extra-time in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley
They think it’s all over….England’s Geoff Hurst cracked a shot past German goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski to give England a 4-2 lead over West Germany in the dying seconds of extra-time in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley (PA Archive)
QPR’s Mark Lazarus turns away after scoring the winning goal against West Brom in the 1967 League Cup final, the first final in that competition to be held at Wembley
QPR’s Mark Lazarus turned away after scoring the winning goal against West Brom in the 1967 League Cup final, the first final in that competition to be held at Wembley (PA Archive)
Scotland fans run wild and tear down the goalposts at Wembley after a 2-1 victory over England on June 6, 1977
Scotland fans ran wild and teared down the goalposts at Wembley after a 2-1 victory over England on June 6, 1977 (PA Archive)
Alan Sunderland slides in to score the winner for Arsenal in the 1979 FA Cup final. The match became known as the five-minute final after Manchester United fought back with 85 minutes gone to make it 2-2, only for Sunderland to strike for the Gunners
Alan Sunderland slid in to score the winner for Arsenal in the 1979 FA Cup final. The match became known as the five-minute final after Manchester United fought back with 85 minutes gone to make it 2-2, only for Sunderland to strike for the Gunners (PA Archive)
Ricardo Villa, centre, celebrates after scoring a fine individual goal for Tottenham against Manchester City to settle the 1981 FA Cup final replay
Ricardo Villa (centre) celebrated after scoring a fine individual goal for Tottenham against Manchester City to settle the 1981 FA Cup final replay (PA Archive)
A huge crowd gathered for the Live Aid charity concert held at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985 to raise money for victims of the famine in Ethiopia
A huge crowd gathered for the Live Aid charity concert held at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985 to raise money for victims of the famine in Ethiopia (PA Archive)
Wimbledon's Dave Beasant becomes the first man to save a penalty in an FA Cup final in 1988. He denied Liverpool's John Aldridge from the spot, with the Dons winning the match 1-0
Wimbledon’s Dave Beasant became the first man to save a penalty in an FA Cup final in 1988. He denied Liverpool’s John Aldridge from the spot, with the Dons winning the match 1-0 (PA Archive)
Paul Gascoigne fires Tottenham ahead with a stunning free-kick against Arsenal in the first FA Cup semi-final to be played at Wembley on April 14, 1991. Spurs went on to win the match 3-1 and the cup itself the following month, but Gascoigne suffered a serious knee injury early on in the final after a reckless challenge on Nottingham Forest's Gary Charles
Paul Gascoigne fired Tottenham ahead with a stunning free-kick against Arsenal in the first FA Cup semi-final to be played at Wembley on April 14, 1991. Spurs went on to win the match 3-1 and the cup itself the following month, but Gascoigne suffered a serious knee injury early on in the final after a reckless challenge on Nottingham Forest’s Gary Charles (PA Archive)
Thousands of balloons are released to mark the start of Euro 96. England drew with Switzerland in the opening match at Wembley
Thousands of balloons were released to mark the start of Euro 96. England drew with Switzerland in the opening match at Wembley (PA Archive)
Stuart Pearce is elated after converting a penalty in England's quarter-final shoot-out victory over Spain at Euro 96. Six years earlier his miss against West Germany had condemned England to a World Cup semi-final shoot-out defeat
Stuart Pearce was elated after converting a penalty in England’s quarter-final shoot-out victory over Spain at Euro 96. Six years earlier his miss against West Germany had condemned England to a World Cup semi-final shoot-out defeat (PA Archive)
Gareth Southgate is dejected after he misses for England in the Euro 96 semi-final shoot-out against Germany
Gareth Southgate was dejected after he missed for England in the Euro 96 semi-final shoot-out against Germany (PA Archive)
England fans head into the old Wembley for its final match, a 1-0 defeat to Germany in a qualifier for the 2002 World Cup on October 7, 2000
England fans headed into the old Wembley for its final match, a 1-0 defeat to Germany in a qualifier for the 2002 World Cup on October 7, 2000 (PA Archive)
Chelsea’s Didier Drogba celebrates after scoring the winner in the 2007 FA Cup final, the first to be played at the new Wembley

Chelsea’s Didier Drogba scored the winner in the 2007 FA Cup final, the first to be played at the new Wembley (PA Archive)[/caption]

The New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins met at Wembley on October 28, 2007, the first NFL regular season game to be held outside North America
The New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins met at Wembley on October 28, 2007, the first NFL regular season game to be held outside North America (PA Archive)
Great Britain's Stephanie Houghton goes around Brazil goalkeeper Andreia in the women's football tournament at the London 2012 Olympics
Great Britain’s Stephanie Houghton went around Brazil goalkeeper Andreia in the women’s football tournament at the London 2012 Olympics (PA Archive)
England line up for their first international match at the new Wembley against Germany on November 23, 2014. An England team took on Italy in an exhibition match as part of the undercard for the 1990 Charity Shield at the old Wembley, but 24 years on the Lionesses had top billing
England lined up for their first international match at the new Wembley against Germany on November 23, 2014. An England team took on Italy in an exhibition match as part of the undercard for the 1990 Charity Shield at the old Wembley but – 24 years on – the Lionesses had top billing (PA Archive)
Wembley pays tribute to the lives lost in the Covid-19 pandemic, during an England men's World Cup qualifier against San Marino in March 2021
Wembley paid tribute to the lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic, during an England men’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino in March 2021 (PA Archive)
Chloe Kelly celebrates scoring the winner for England in the Women's Euro final against Germany last summer
Chloe Kelly (right) scored the winner for England in the Women’s Euro final against Germany last summer (PA Archive)

