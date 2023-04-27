Landmark images from old and new stadiums as Wembley celebrates 100th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wembley will celebrate its 100th birthday on Friday, the anniversary of the first FA Cup final it hosted between Bolton and West Ham.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the landmark moments from the old and the new stadiums.

King George V (on right of the elevated box) looked on as Bolton and West Ham contested the first-ever FA Cup final to be held at a packed Wembley on April 28, 1923 (PA Archive)

King George VI shook hands with members of the Millwall team before kick-off in the Wartime Cup final on April 7, 1945 (PA Archive)

Stanley Matthews (right) was held aloft after helping Blackpool beat Bolton 4-3 in the 1953 FA Cup final. The match would become known as ‘the Matthews final’ because of the winger’s impact on proceedings (PA Archive)

Hungary goalkeeper Sandor Geller (right) embraced captain Ferenc Puskas after the eastern Europeans beat England 6-3 in 1953, a first home defeat to a country outside Great Britain and Ireland in England’s history (PA Archive)

Wembley was not just a football venue. Here, Harry Bergqvist, a 28-year-old insurance agent and national champion of Sweden, took on a 150-foot high ski jump built for the International Ski Jumping and Winter Sports Exhibition in May 1961 (PA Archive)

Cassius Clay, who would later change his name to Muhammad Ali, took on Henry Cooper in a heavyweight boxing match at Wembley Stadium on June 18, 1963 (PA Archive)

Schoolboys dressed in the kits of the competing nations lined up on the Wembley pitch during the opening ceremony of the 1966 World Cup finals on July 11 of that year. England took on Uruguay in the first match (PA Archive)

They think it’s all over….England’s Geoff Hurst cracked a shot past German goalkeeper Hans Tilkowski to give England a 4-2 lead over West Germany in the dying seconds of extra-time in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley (PA Archive)

QPR’s Mark Lazarus turned away after scoring the winning goal against West Brom in the 1967 League Cup final, the first final in that competition to be held at Wembley (PA Archive)

Scotland fans ran wild and teared down the goalposts at Wembley after a 2-1 victory over England on June 6, 1977 (PA Archive)

Alan Sunderland slid in to score the winner for Arsenal in the 1979 FA Cup final. The match became known as the five-minute final after Manchester United fought back with 85 minutes gone to make it 2-2, only for Sunderland to strike for the Gunners (PA Archive)

Ricardo Villa (centre) celebrated after scoring a fine individual goal for Tottenham against Manchester City to settle the 1981 FA Cup final replay (PA Archive)

A huge crowd gathered for the Live Aid charity concert held at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985 to raise money for victims of the famine in Ethiopia (PA Archive)

Wimbledon’s Dave Beasant became the first man to save a penalty in an FA Cup final in 1988. He denied Liverpool’s John Aldridge from the spot, with the Dons winning the match 1-0 (PA Archive)

Paul Gascoigne fired Tottenham ahead with a stunning free-kick against Arsenal in the first FA Cup semi-final to be played at Wembley on April 14, 1991. Spurs went on to win the match 3-1 and the cup itself the following month, but Gascoigne suffered a serious knee injury early on in the final after a reckless challenge on Nottingham Forest’s Gary Charles (PA Archive)

Thousands of balloons were released to mark the start of Euro 96. England drew with Switzerland in the opening match at Wembley (PA Archive)

Stuart Pearce was elated after converting a penalty in England’s quarter-final shoot-out victory over Spain at Euro 96. Six years earlier his miss against West Germany had condemned England to a World Cup semi-final shoot-out defeat (PA Archive)

Gareth Southgate was dejected after he missed for England in the Euro 96 semi-final shoot-out against Germany (PA Archive)

England fans headed into the old Wembley for its final match, a 1-0 defeat to Germany in a qualifier for the 2002 World Cup on October 7, 2000 (PA Archive)

Chelsea’s Didier Drogba scored the winner in the 2007 FA Cup final, the first to be played at the new Wembley (PA Archive)[/caption]

The New York Giants and the Miami Dolphins met at Wembley on October 28, 2007, the first NFL regular season game to be held outside North America (PA Archive) Great Britain’s Stephanie Houghton went around Brazil goalkeeper Andreia in the women’s football tournament at the London 2012 Olympics (PA Archive) England lined up for their first international match at the new Wembley against Germany on November 23, 2014. An England team took on Italy in an exhibition match as part of the undercard for the 1990 Charity Shield at the old Wembley but – 24 years on – the Lionesses had top billing (PA Archive) Wembley paid tribute to the lives lost in the coronavirus pandemic, during an England men’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino in March 2021 (PA Archive) Chloe Kelly (right) scored the winner for England in the Women’s Euro final against Germany last summer (PA Archive)