Grimsby staff ‘sickened and appalled’ after ‘malicious comments’ on Twitter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grimsby staff ‘sickened and appalled’ after ‘malicious comments’ on Twitter

By Press Association
An anonymous Twitter account is targeting Grimsby’s staff and Trust (Richard Sellers/PA)
An anonymous Twitter account is targeting Grimsby’s staff and Trust (Richard Sellers/PA)

Police are investigating “malicious comments” directed at members of Grimsby’s staff and trust that have left those in the organisation feeling “sickened and appalled”.

A statement from Grimsby’s board, posted on the League Two side’s official website, revealed the attacks have come from an anonymous Twitter account that has barraged its primary target, CEO Debbie Cook, with “perverse” and “degrading” messages.

Cook has been advised to disable her account as the investigation is carried out, with Grimsby vowing the “strongest possible action” against anyone responsible.

The statement read: “We recognise our supporters and the wider community wish to be able to have a say with regards to the running of their club and we welcome the opportunity to engage through all channels.

“However, over the last few weeks, several of our staff and members of the Mariners Trust have been subjected to malicious comments through an anonymous Twitter account.

“In particular, Debbie Cook, our chief executive officer, has been personally targeted in a misogynistic and demeaning manner.

“We are sickened and appalled by the comments, some of which have been of a sexual, derogatory and discriminatory nature.  Many of the tweets are perverse, degrading and targeted in a way to undermine and humiliate Debbie.

“In legal terms, this behaviour amounts to harassment and is something that the club condemns in the strongest terms. Harassment and discrimination of any sort, whether it’s face to face or through social media platforms will not be tolerated.

Grimsby CEO Debbie Cook (right) has been the primary target of the attacks
Grimsby CEO Debbie Cook, right, has been the primary target of the attacks (Callum Parke/PA)

“There is no place for it in football and it goes against all of our club values.

“We have reported the matter to the police who are investigating who is behind the Twitter account.  We will continue to work with the authorities to support the investigation and once an individual has been identified, apart from any criminal proceedings, the club will also take the strongest possible action.

“As a club, the wellbeing of our team is paramount to us.  We have advised Debbie to disable her Twitter account until this matter has been dealt with.

“Debbie continues to have our full support in taking our club forward and we wish to express our thanks to her for the steps she is taking to make GTFC a more progressive football club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

One of Ian Westwater's clean sheet records was beaten by Deniz Mehmet. Images: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Westwater on Deniz Mehmet clean sheet record as he reveals how keepers…
A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented