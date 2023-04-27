Sabri Lamouchi hails ‘absolutely massive result’ as Cardiff close in on safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sabri Lamouchi hails ‘absolutely massive result’ as Cardiff close in on safety

By Press Association
Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi saw his side claim a huge win (Nick Potts/PA)
Cardiff boss Sabri Lamouchi saw his side claim a huge win (Nick Potts/PA)

Sabri Lamouchi feels his mission to keep Cardiff in the Championship is almost complete following their dramatic late win at fellow strugglers Rotherham.

Cedric Kipre struck with just two minutes left to seal a 2-1 win that all-but guarantee the Welsh side’s survival and keeps Rotherham firmly in trouble.

The Bluebirds are now six points above the drop zone with two games remaining, while United remain just three points above 22nd-placed Reading.

The initial meeting between the two teams last month was abandoned with Cardiff 1-0 up before the pitch became unplayable due to heavy rain.

Lamouchi was angry at that decision but delighted to see his side inch closer to safety in the replayed game.

The Frenchman, who took charge in January, said: “It is not mathematically done but we are so close. The players deserved the win. I saw my players with the right mentality. We created the chances.

“It is an absolutely massive result. My mission was to stay in the Championship. It is not done but I am happy with the result and confident for the next two.

“My only desire is to win the next game at home for our magic fans. This season, for them and for us, has been very frustrating.

“I have big respect for the fans (for travelling to the game again) and big thanks to them.”

Jordan Hugill almost gave the home crowd the perfect start but his header from Wes Harding’s cross bounced back off the woodwork.

Cardiff then took an 11th-minute lead when Kion Etete sneaked in behind Harding to power in Perry Ng’s cross.

The Millers drew level in the 37th minute with Harding’s cross finding its way through to Chiedozie Ogbene who tucked beyond Jak Alnwick.

Cardiff’s deficiencies from the penalty spot emerged again as Sory Kaba missed for the second game in succession. Conor Coventry was deemed to have brought down Jaden Philogene but was reprieved when Kaba’s effort cannoned back off the bar.

The visitors looked the more likely to nick all three points in the second half and took the big chance that fell their way when Kipre kept his composure to lash beyond Viktor Johansson late on.

Rotherham manager Matt Taylor said: “It’s a tough blow right at the end. Their frontline caused us constant problems. A set-piece moment has cost us. It was a really gutting moment.

“Their threat was obvious and we tried to address that at half-time. We got away with the penalty miss.

“We looked a bit nervy every time the ball got in and around our backline in the first half. I was so pleased that we got back into the game.

“I don’t think the tension affected us too much. I think the opposition pushed us into some scary moments and their physicality told.”

