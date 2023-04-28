England to host maiden Test series against Tonga this autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England to host maiden Test series against Tonga this autumn

By Press Association
Head coach Shaun Wane will lead England this Saturday for the first time since their World Cup semi-final defeat last year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Head coach Shaun Wane will lead England this Saturday for the first time since their World Cup semi-final defeat last year (Martin Rickett/PA)

England will welcome Tonga for a historic three-match Test series in October and November.

The contests, which will be played at St Helens on October 22, Huddersfield six days later and Headingley the following week, will mark a maiden international series between the two countries.

It is understood the initial plan was to invite New Zealand over and while that fell through, England head coach Shaun Wane, leading the side on Saturday for the first time since last November’s World Cup semi-final loss to Samoa when they take on France, insisted Tonga will pose a formidable challenge.

England lost their World Cup semi-final to Samoa last November (Adam Davy/PA)
England lost their World Cup semi-final to Samoa last November (Adam Davy/PA)

“Throughout my time as England head coach I have said we need to challenge ourselves against the best sides the international game has to offer – and Tonga are certainly one of those,” Wane said.

“They’ve been a real success story on the international stage in recent years, building on their exploits at the 2017 World Cup, and they will offer a real test.

“It’s also a great opportunity for us to get three high-quality Test matches under our belt as we continue to push towards the next World Cup in 2025.”

England were given a stiff test when they last played Tonga, who with seven minutes remaining in their 2017 World Cup semi-final trailed 20-0 before running in 18 points to set up a grandstand finish.

England held on to secure a 20-18 victory at Auckland while Tonga pushed eventual runners-up Samoa all the way in last year’s World Cup before going down by an identical scoreline in their quarter-final at Warrington.

Tonga reached the World Cup quarter-finals last November (Tim Goode/PA)
Tonga reached the World Cup quarter-finals last November (Tim Goode/PA)

Head coach Kristian Woolf is not underestimating how significant the series against England is for Tonga, who have recorded wins over Australia and Great Britain in recent years.

“There is no doubt that this is another historic moment for Tongan Rugby League,” Woolf said.

“This will be the first time one of the Pacific Nations has been invited to play in a full three-Test series against England, in the place where our great game began.

“It is easy to forget that this is an honour usually only reserved for countries like Australia and New Zealand.

“I know our players are excited by this challenge, and are also keen to go back to England to try and prove what we can do in the northern hemisphere. We feel we did not showcase our best at last year’s World Cup, and this will be an opportunity for Tonga to correct that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Head coach Shaun Wane will lead England this Saturday for the first time since their World Cup semi-final defeat last year (Martin Rickett/PA)
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented